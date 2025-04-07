Events

Romanian 14-year-old singer impresses Britain's Got Talent jury

07 April 2025

Romanian Maya Giotea amazed the Britain's Got Talent jury with her performance of Beyoncé’s hit "Listen" from the movie Dreamgirls and received a Golden Buzz, being sent directly to the semifinals.

After witnessing the performance by the 14-year-old, judge Bruno Tonioli hit the buzzer. Maya received a standing ovation, and the judge got on stage to hug her. “It was the most mature and accomplished version of this song I’ve heard from someone so young,” he said.

Another judge, singer and actress Amanda Holden, said that Maya received “the fastest Golden Buzzer in BGT history.” It is not the first one that Maya received, however. During her appearance on Romania’s Got Talent last year, Maya performed Whitney Houston’s song “I Have Nothing,” where she again received a Golden Buzzer. 

"My passion is singing, I love to sing. It’s my greatest passion and I’ve been doing it for some time,” she told Romanian singer Andra during her appearance. Maya also said that her dream is to be part of the US music industry.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: video capture)

