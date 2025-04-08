BSOG and local partner to build EUR 65 mln biomethane plant in Romania

BSOG Energy, a Romanian energy firm wholly owned by Black Sea Oil & Gas SA, has entered into a partnership with Unigrains Trading, a local agricultural enterprise led by Theodor Ichim, to develop a biomethane and organic fertilizer production plant valued at over EUR 65 million, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The agreement marks BSOG Energy’s second biomethane venture in Romania, which is scheduled to be completed within two years.

The facility will have a biomethane production capacity of 57 MW and generate more than 250,000 tonnes of organic fertiliser annually.

Under the terms of the agreement, BSOG Energy will be responsible for constructing, owning, and operating the plant, while Unigrains Trading will supply raw organic waste and retain commercial rights over the fertiliser output.

BSOG Energy’s parent company, Black Sea Oil & Gas, is the developer and majority stakeholder in the Midia Gas Development Project, Romania’s first offshore gas infrastructure initiative in three decades. The project currently accounts for 12% of the country’s domestic gas supply.

