Romanian, Bulgarian defense ministers reaffirm commitment to strengthening NATO’s eastern flank

Romania and Bulgaria have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening NATO's eastern flank during a visit by Romanian defense minister Angel Tîlvăr to Sofia on April 7, at the invitation of his Bulgarian counterpart, Atanas Zapryanov. The two officials discussed deepening bilateral defense cooperation and advancing regional security measures, underlining their shared understanding of the risks and threats facing the region.

Minister Tîlvăr proposed intensifying joint military exercises to improve interoperability between the Romanian and Bulgarian armed forces, emphasizing that Romania and Bulgaria are not just NATO allies but also strategic partners with common goals in the Black Sea region.

"In the face of current challenges, we must stay united, strengthen bilateral defense cooperation, and show through concrete actions that NATO's eastern flank is solid and ready to respond to any threat," Tîlvăr said, as quoted in the Ministry of Defense (MApN) press release.

The Romanian minister also called for an update to the legal framework governing defense cooperation to better reflect today's security environment and the growing dynamism of Romania-Bulgaria relations.

Also, the two officials condemned Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and highlighted the need to boost maritime security in the Black Sea, including through enhanced cooperation within the MCM Black Sea initiative.

Tîlvăr and Zapryanov also reviewed the progress of the Regional Special Operations Component Command (HQR-SOCC) and agreed to invite Turkey to join the initiative, with the necessary steps to be taken in the near future.

Another key topic was military mobility, with both sides reaffirming the strategic importance of regional mobility corridors and agreeing to move forward with related projects.

As part of the official visit, the Romanian and Bulgarian defense ministers laid wreaths at Sofia's Central Cemetery in honor of the over 13,000 Romanian soldiers who died on Bulgarian territory in past conflicts. The ceremony commemorated Romanian and Bulgarian soldiers who fought side by side during the Russo-Turkish War of 1877–1878, a pivotal moment that led to Romania's independence and Bulgaria's liberation from Ottoman rule.

During his trip, minister Angel Tîlvăr also met with Hristo Georgiev Gadzhev, chairman of the Bulgarian Parliament's Defense Committee. Their discussions focused on enhancing bilateral and regional cooperation, as well as Romania and Bulgaria's close collaboration within NATO and the EU. Both officials stressed the role of parliamentary diplomacy and agreed to maintain an open, active, and constructive political-military dialogue.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Angel Tilvar; MApN/Laurențiu Turoi)