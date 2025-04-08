Real Estate

First Handwritten Collection hotel in Romania opens in downtown Bucharest

08 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Handwritten Collection, a boutique hotel brand launched in 2023, announced the opening of its first location in Romania, bringing its signature hospitality style to downtown Bucharest. The new hotel, Bucharest Unirii Square – Handwritten Collection, marks the brand’s debut in Southeast Europe and offers 88 design-led rooms, curated culinary experiences, and an ambiance inspired by Arabic traditions.

The Bucharest property is part of Handwritten Collection’s ambitious expansion, with 15 new hotels planned worldwide in 2025, including key destinations such as Italy, Albania, Greece, France, the Netherlands, and Mexico.

Located 1.5 kilometers from Unirii Square and close to Bucharest’s Old Town and business centers, the new hotel caters to both leisure and business travelers. It includes a dining area, a coffee shop with a terrace, a signature sports bar, event and meeting spaces, and an outdoor parking space.

Handwritten Collection Bucharest Unirii

“Positioned at the forefront of the midscale luxury segment, this project brings together years of hospitality expertise gained from working with some of the world’s most prestigious hotel brands. Through a modern revamp of our rooms and an elegant expansion of our food and beverage offerings - including the addition of a signature sports bar - we have created an experience that is both ambitious and deeply personal,” said Kinan Sarieddine, General Manager of Bucharest Unirii Square - Handwritten Collection. 

Handwritten Collection, a portfolio of over 20 hotels globally, is part of Accor, a world-leading hospitality group counting over 5,600 properties throughout more than 110 countries.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photos: the company)

Normal
Real Estate

First Handwritten Collection hotel in Romania opens in downtown Bucharest

08 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Handwritten Collection, a boutique hotel brand launched in 2023, announced the opening of its first location in Romania, bringing its signature hospitality style to downtown Bucharest. The new hotel, Bucharest Unirii Square – Handwritten Collection, marks the brand’s debut in Southeast Europe and offers 88 design-led rooms, curated culinary experiences, and an ambiance inspired by Arabic traditions.

The Bucharest property is part of Handwritten Collection’s ambitious expansion, with 15 new hotels planned worldwide in 2025, including key destinations such as Italy, Albania, Greece, France, the Netherlands, and Mexico.

Located 1.5 kilometers from Unirii Square and close to Bucharest’s Old Town and business centers, the new hotel caters to both leisure and business travelers. It includes a dining area, a coffee shop with a terrace, a signature sports bar, event and meeting spaces, and an outdoor parking space.

Handwritten Collection Bucharest Unirii

“Positioned at the forefront of the midscale luxury segment, this project brings together years of hospitality expertise gained from working with some of the world’s most prestigious hotel brands. Through a modern revamp of our rooms and an elegant expansion of our food and beverage offerings - including the addition of a signature sports bar - we have created an experience that is both ambitious and deeply personal,” said Kinan Sarieddine, General Manager of Bucharest Unirii Square - Handwritten Collection. 

Handwritten Collection, a portfolio of over 20 hotels globally, is part of Accor, a world-leading hospitality group counting over 5,600 properties throughout more than 110 countries.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photos: the company)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 April 2025
Environment
The Guardian dedicates article to Romania’s centuries-old giant haystacks
08 April 2025
Real Estate
First Handwritten Collection hotel in Romania opens in downtown Bucharest
08 April 2025
Defense
Romanian, Bulgarian defense ministers reaffirm commitment to strengthening NATO’s eastern flank
08 April 2025
Administration
Western Romania: Oradea to build new thermal garden in RON 214 million project financed by EU
08 April 2025
Macro
Romania keeps policy rate at 6.5% in line with expectations
08 April 2025
Energy
BSOG and local partner to build EUR 65 mln biomethane plant in Romania
07 April 2025
Events
Open Streets: Bucharest event turning city’s main arteries into pedestrian areas kicks off this weekend
04 April 2025
Real Estate
Skanska sells office building in Bucharest to fund managed by Hungary's Gránit Asset Management in EUR 52 million deal