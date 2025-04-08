First Handwritten Collection hotel in Romania opens in downtown Bucharest

Handwritten Collection, a boutique hotel brand launched in 2023, announced the opening of its first location in Romania, bringing its signature hospitality style to downtown Bucharest. The new hotel, Bucharest Unirii Square – Handwritten Collection, marks the brand’s debut in Southeast Europe and offers 88 design-led rooms, curated culinary experiences, and an ambiance inspired by Arabic traditions.

The Bucharest property is part of Handwritten Collection’s ambitious expansion, with 15 new hotels planned worldwide in 2025, including key destinations such as Italy, Albania, Greece, France, the Netherlands, and Mexico.

Located 1.5 kilometers from Unirii Square and close to Bucharest’s Old Town and business centers, the new hotel caters to both leisure and business travelers. It includes a dining area, a coffee shop with a terrace, a signature sports bar, event and meeting spaces, and an outdoor parking space.

“Positioned at the forefront of the midscale luxury segment, this project brings together years of hospitality expertise gained from working with some of the world’s most prestigious hotel brands. Through a modern revamp of our rooms and an elegant expansion of our food and beverage offerings - including the addition of a signature sports bar - we have created an experience that is both ambitious and deeply personal,” said Kinan Sarieddine, General Manager of Bucharest Unirii Square - Handwritten Collection.

Handwritten Collection, a portfolio of over 20 hotels globally, is part of Accor, a world-leading hospitality group counting over 5,600 properties throughout more than 110 countries.

(Photos: the company)