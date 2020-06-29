Wizz Air adds eight international routes from Bucharest

Hungarian group Wizz Air, one of the biggest low-cost airlines in Europe, has added eight new routes from Bucharest.

The carrier will fly from Bucharest to Cagliari (Sardegna/Italy), Copenhagen, Bergen (Norway), Hamburg, Karlsruhe / Baden-Baden, Memmingen (Germany), Santorini and Mykonos (Greece).

With the eight new routes, Wizz Air now offers 61 routes to 20 countries from Bucharest.

Since 2007, the airline has carried more than 22 million passengers on its Bucharest routes. Together with the eight new routes, it will offer over 3 million seats in the airline's Bucharest network in 2020.

"As we gradually reopen our route network, we consider just as important to add new and exciting travel opportunities for our passengers while keeping them safe and comfortable. We have introduced additional health and safety measures for passengers and crew on board so that traveling with Wizz Air remains a worry-free experience [...]," George Michalopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer at Wizz Air, said.

The airline recently announced a range of additional hygiene measures to ensure its customers and crew's health and safety. Throughout the flight, both cabin crew and passengers are required to wear masks, while the cabin is crew also required to wear gloves.

The airline's aircraft are regularly put through a fogging process with an antiviral solution. All of the airline's aircraft are further disinfected overnight with the same antiviral solution. Sanitizing wipes are handed to each passenger upon entering the aircraft, magazines have been removed from the aircraft, and contactless payments are encouraged for onboard purchases.

Passengers are requested to follow physical distancing measures introduced by the local health authorities and are encouraged to make all purchases before the flight online to minimize any possible physical contact at the airport.

(Photo: Bjorn Wylezich/ Dreamstime)

