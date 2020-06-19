Wizz Air reopens bases in Sibiu, Timisoara and Craiova

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air reopened its bases in Sibiu and Timisoara on June 18 and announced the reopening of the base in Craiova for June 19.

Passengers can book flights on a total of 35 routes to countries such as Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Flights to these countries have also been resumed at the other bases and airports Wizz Air works with in Romania, the airline said.

To keep the travelers and the crew safe during flights, the company also implemented extra hygiene measures. Passengers are recommended to use the online check-in option to reduce non-essential interaction, and to practice social distancing at the airport. Also, both the crew and the passengers need to wear masks throughout the flight.

The company’s magazines have been removed from the aircraft, and contactless payment is recommended for any onboard purchases.

(Photo source: ID 111209299 © Vesasebastian/Dreamstime.com)