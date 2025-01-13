Transport

Wizz Air launches new route from Cluj-Napoca to Castellón

13 January 2025

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced a new international route connecting Romania’s Cluj-Napoca to Castellón, Spain. Tickets are available on the airline’s website and mobile app, with fares starting at EUR 19.99 (RON 99).

The new route will begin operations on April 11, 2025, with flights scheduled on Mondays and Fridays. Starting June 16, flights will shift to Tuesdays and Saturdays.

This marks the eighth Spanish destination offered from Cluj-Napoca International Airport.

David Ciceo, CEO of Cluj-Napoca International Airport, stated: “The new route will serve the significant Romanian community in Castellón while also offering Spanish residents in the region the opportunity to visit the city of Cluj-Napoca and the historical province of Transylvania.” 

Wizz Air offers 36 routes from Cluj-Napoca. In 2024, the airline operated nearly 11,000 flights from this Romanian city, transporting over 1.9 million passengers.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: 9parusnikov/Dreamstime.com)

