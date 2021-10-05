Power grid operator warns about concentration of wind farms in eastern Romania

Romania’s state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica informs that no power generation capacities can be authorised for connection in the south-eastern part of the country (Dobrogea, but also its adjacent regions) until the projects aimed at increasing the grid capacity are completed.

The statement, quoted by Ziarul Financiar daily, is not specific in regard to the type of the generation capacities - but it is particularly relevant for the “green” (photovoltaic and particularly wind) projects that were already launched or are planned in the region as part of a new wave of such investments after the slowdown prompted by the change in regulations around 2013.

The daily also mentions the sluggish implementation of the projects launched by Transelectrica in this part of the country - particularly an investment aimed at supporting the renewable energy generation capacities started 18 years ago is not yet completed.

“Things are not better in the other areas of Romania either,” Transelectrica’s document reads. In the northeastern part of the country (Moldova) we estimate that power plants can still be connected, but technical connection permits are already issued for the available capacity of the electricity network. The next projects that will appear will require network reinforcements."

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com