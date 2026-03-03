Wiktor Stopa to head Revolut's growth department in Romania, CEE markets

Banking app Revolut, which has 5 million customers in Romania, announced on Tuesday, March 3, that Wiktor Stopa will lead the Growth and Marketing Department for Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), including Romania.

Revolut has seen impressive growth in the CEE in recent years. By 2025, the region comprising nine markets (Romania, Poland, Hungary, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Latvia, Estonia) reached close to 17 million retail customers, increasing its customer base by 3 million new users.

Wiktor Stopa joined Revolut in 2022 as head of development and marketing for the DACH region countries (Austria, Switzerland, and Germany). In 2023, he was appointed in charge of business growth across the Western European region (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland).

Before joining Revolut, Stopa worked as the Head of Offline Marketing at CLARK, a European insurtech headquartered in Frankfurt (2018-2022). He was involved as a mentor at the Mentoring Club in Berlin (2020-2022).

Previously, he built the marketing strategy for the fintech LIQID in Berlin (2018) and developed the marketing agency Leverante Group’s business in the UK and Asia (2014-2018). He studied in the Netherlands and China.

From 2026, Poland and other CEE markets (Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia) will join Wiktor Stopa’s direct oversight. Together with the Western European markets, this represents more than 30 million Revolut customers.

“We want to build trust-based relationships with our 5 million-strong customer community in Romania. We want them to keep recommending Revolut to their family and friends. Our ambition is to become the primary bank account for our Romanian customers,” said Wiktor Stopa, who is also Head of Growth for Western Europe and CEE at Revolut.

For Revolut, a series of key moments from 2025 took place in the CEE. These were the operationalization of the Revolut Bank branch in Romania, exceeding the 2 million customer threshold in Hungary, the launch of the mortgage loan product in Lithuania, the successful migration to the Euro in Bulgaria, the launch of Revolut Mobile plans in Poland, and accelerated growth in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

(Photo source: press release)