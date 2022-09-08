Silver screens don’t sleep on the White Night of Romanian Film

The 13th edition of TIFF's White Night of Romanian Film will take place on September 16 in three of the country’s big cities: Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, and Timisoara.

Conceived as a marathon of Romanian films, the White Night will bring the most awaited productions of the year to cinemas, together with the actors, directors, screenwriters, and other people that made it all come together.

The program includes more than 20 simultaneous screenings in 11 cinemas and alternative venues in the three cities.

Audiences will have the opportunity to watch films such as The Goat and Her Three Kids, created by Victor Canache and based on the well-known story by Ion Creanga, starring Maia Morgenstern and Marius Bodochi in the lead roles, and winner of the Audience Award at TIFF 2022.

Director Victor Canache and producer Luana Georgiță will be present at the event and will answer questions from the audience at the end of the screening.

In Bucharest, the films will be shown at the Elvire Popesco Cinema (indoor and outdoor), the Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema, the National Theater’s Amphitheatre, the Union Cinematheque, Hollywood Multiplex in Bucharest Mall, CREART Film Garden, the Iosif Naghiu Hall in the National Museum of Romanian Literature, Unteatru, and J'ai Bistrot.

In Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, the films will be shown at the Victoria movie theaters.

Tickets for the screenings in Bucharest can be purchased on Eventbook, where the full schedule is also shown, or at each of the locations’ box offices.

The exception is Hollywood Multiplex, for which tickets & schedule are available via their own website, through Cinemagia, or at the box office.

For screenings at the Victoria Cinema in Cluj, tickets are available on the theater's website and at the box office.

For screenings at the Victoria Cinema in Timisoara, tickets are available on Eventbook and at the box office.

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: TIFF)