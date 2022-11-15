Press Release

Eos was launched in 2018 by Block.one, an investing firm specializing in funding blockchain startups. Block.one has funded more than 100 tech firms. Eos is its own project.

Eos is based on a system architecture that Block.one calls EOSIO. The Eos token runs on the Eos blockchain.

Like Ethereum, Eos is primarily geared to the needs of application developers. The blockchain supports secure access and authentication, permissioning, data hosting, usage management, and communication between EOS-hosted apps and the internet. These services make developing blockchain-based decentralized apps much like building other web-based applications. The EOSIO ecosystem includes many developer tools.

Block.one says the Eos blockchain is faster and more scalable than Ethereum. The code for the network is available with an open-source license.

The primary use of the EOS cryptocurrency is staking in the network’s delegated proof of stake consensus mechanism. Stakeholders also have a role in blockchain governance.

Here’s a quick overview and a few tips on where and how to buy Eos (EOS).

Where to buy Eos (EOS)

You will have no trouble finding a cryptocurrency exchange or webapp to sell you EOS coins. In fact, the large number of supported outlets complicates the buying process. It makes choosing a crypto platform one of the most difficult tasks when you are figuring out how to buy Eos.

Most cryptocurrency exchanges, including the new decentralized exchanges (DEXs) that have gained so much attention in the crypto community lately, cater to the same relatively small audience of experienced crypto experts who are comfortable selecting a wallet, securing hexadecimal cryptographic keys, and interacting with the blockchain directly.

As time has passed, more and more people are interested in buying EOS and other cryptocurrencies for the first time. Unfortunately, most crypto platforms assume a level of technical knowledge and experience that is beyond first-time buyers. So for most users, a big exchange or DEX is not the best answer to the question of where to buy EOS. If you don’t speak C++ as your native language, you’d be better off creating an account at Kriptomat, a custodial crypto platform that takes care of the tech part for you.

Custodial platforms are easy to use. They provide the current trading Eos price and a chance to make a purchase. If you are new to the blockchain world and you would like to buy EOS coins, Kriptomat is a great choice.

You will quickly learn that creating an account is a bit more complicated than defining your user name and password. One way you know that you are working with a reputable crypto exchange is that it will require you to verify your identity by providing an electronic copy of your government-issued passport or other ID. These Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations are required by every business that complies with the anti-money laundering provisions of the EU’s GDPR.

Identity verification can take hours, days, or longer at some sites. At Kriptomat, the simple KYC procedures can be completed in minutes.

You start by typing your address and uploading a high-resolution image of your government-issued photo ID. Kriptomat guides you through the creation of a selfie – a photograph of you that matches the photo on your ID. In most cases, identity is verified within a few minutes.

How to buy Eos

Once you’ve created and verified your account, you’re ready to focus on the next steps in how to buy Eos.

The fastest and easiest way to buy Eos (EOS) is to use a Visa or Mastercard. Select Buy from the menu and follow the prompts – you can purchase EOS in seconds and add it to your Kriptomat wallet.

If you prefer, you can transfer your investing fund to Kriptomat via bank transfer or with a cash-transfer service like Skrill or Neteller. Kriptomat accepts deposits in more than a dozen of the most widely used European fiat currencies. Once your deposit shows up in your account, you can follow the menus and make a purchase.

That’s all you need to know. You are now an expert at the fine art of how to buy EOS.

The most important decision you make is choosing where to buy Eos. As you evaluate crypto platforms, be sure to take licensing and regulation, security certification, investment tools, ease of use, and customer support into account.

You don’t get any physical Eos coins when you buy Eos online. The coins you purchase are transferred to your electronic address on the blockchain. Kriptomat handles all the details of public key encryption to ensure that your crypto is transferred promptly and remains secure.

