Romania shifts to weekly reporting of Covid-19 cases

Romania will report the Covid-19 cases weekly instead of daily, as it has been the case since March 2020, health minister Alexandru Rafila announced on June 13.

The decision comes as the number of cases, hospital admissions, and patients admitted to intensive care units is low, the minister explained.

The weekly report is to be issued on Mondays, the health ministry said.

Answering a question from G4media.ro, Rafila explained that the reporting could go back to a daily frequency if the situation calls for it.

“The monitoring of the beds/ intensive care beds made sense when we were talking about taking measures according to the evolution [e.n. of the pandemic]. If the situation calls for it, of course, we will go back. But we hope this will no longer be the case,” the minister explained.

Over the week of June 6 – June 12, Romania recorded 2,112 Covid-19 cases, the health ministry announced. Of these, 267 were re-infections, recorded ninety days after the first infection.

A total of 73,484 tests were performed last week: 19,028 PCR tests and 54,456 rapid tests.

Fifty-one patients were admitted to intensive care units, while 420 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country.

At the same time, 21 deaths were reported over the past seven days, bringing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 65,714.

Since the start of the pandemic, Romania reported 2,912,878 Covid-19 cases. The incidence rate over the past 14 days stands at 0.14.

(Photo: Vit Kovalcik/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com