This weekend's Open Streets in Bucharest: Postmen's March, Eco-campaign, Outdoor Workshops and Artistic Performances

This weekend, locals and tourists are invited to the last pedestrian weekend of the summer at the Open Streets event before its return in September.

The pedestrian zones are active August 13-14 from 09:00 to 22:00, on Calea Victoriei, between Victoriei Square and Splaiul Independenței, and Kiseleff Boulevard, between Ion Mincu Street and Monetăriei Street.

The program of weekend activities on Calea Victoriei opens on Saturday, August 13, at 11:00 am, with the first-ever Postman March, between Elisabeta Boulevard and Splaiul Unirii.

Known for its cultural music projects to support talented children from disadvantaged backgrounds, the Viitorul Nostru (Our Future) Association is present this weekend with percussion and wind instrument workshops in front of the National Museum of Romanian History.

Another interesting thing happening in front of the History Museum is the Masca (Masque) Theatre’s living statues performances.

While Byzantine icon painter Liviu Balâc, awarded by the Ministry of Culture with the honorary title of Living Human Treasure, awaits young and old this weekend in front of the Romartizana shop on Calea Victoriei, to participate in a stained glass painting workshop.

In the area of the Kretzulescu Church, the public can enjoy folkloric performances prepared by the Doinița Dance Studio Association.

A novelty of the weekend is the One Minute Older campaign to raise awareness on climate change through art with the activation The bag of bags has no place in your life anymore. Donate it!. Initiated by Fundatia 9 (Foundation 9), the campaign aims to collect one million plastic bags and turn them into a work of art. This weekend, pedestrians are invited to contribute to the future art installation by dropping off any plastic bags they don’t need at the campaign's collection point in the Odeon Theatre Square.

Conceived as a participatory installation, the question Why do you love Bucharest? on the window of the Muzica store invites passersby this weekend to use words or drawings to express themselves.

The Bucharest School of Art returns this time with a painting exhibition that will be open on both days, at the Eliad House on Mircea Voda Boulevard, between 12:00 and 18:00.

From the series of projects supported by ARCUB within the framework of the Bucharest RE:imagined Idea Grants, the Bookarest Tram offers its fourth vintage tram ride through the city on Saturday.

Another winning project of the Bucharest RE:imagined Idea Fellowship, (Un)balanced returns with its street furniture in front of the Radisson Hotel, encouraging people to interact with each other using the three-person sun lounger, the five-person swing, and the high chair.

The pedestrian route on Kiseleff Boulevard is active on Saturday and Sunday as a place of play and movement for the little ones.

Two Open Streets Open Call winning projects complete the event's artistic program.

The contemporary dance performance The Last Raid of Humankind, which will take place on August 13 at 20.00 in the area of the Kretzulescu Church, represents the physical manifestation of feelings at the moment of awareness of a potential end. Produced by the Contemporary Creative Dreamers Dance Company and directed by Daniel Alexandru Dragomir, the performance has been touring the country as part of the Timișoara 2023 - European Capital of Culture program.

While riTM - Bucharest Session brings together contemporary dance and instrumental music in a performance by Alexandra Bălășoiu, in front of the Kretzulescu Church, on Sunday, August 14 at 20:00.

One of the most high-impact outdoor projects that bring the city to life during the summer season, the Bucharest Open Streets urban promenade kicked off in April and offers Bucharest dwellers a series of entertaining pedestrian weekends, transforming otherwise crowded public spaces into temporary relaxation areas for residents and tourists, until October.

The project has so far taken place in the central area, but also in sectors 1, 2, 4, and 6, with the participation of cultural institutions in Bucharest as well as artists and companies from the local creative sector.

The Open Streets project is organized by the Bucharest City Hall through the Culture, Education, and Tourism Department together with ARCUB - the Cultural Center of Bucharest, PROEDUS – the Bucharest Center for Educational and Sports Projects, and Creart - the Bucharest Center for Creation, Art, and Tradition.

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ARCUB)