Summer Well: Festival held close to Bucharest starts this weekend, lineup includes Arctic Monkeys, Nothing but Thieves

Arctic Monkeys, Nothing but Thieves, Inhaler, Roosevelt, Self Esteem, and Hayes & Y are among the artists set to perform at this year’s Summer Well, the festival taking place on the Ştirbey Domain in Buftea, close to Bucharest.

The festival starts tomorrow, August 12, and runs until August 14.

English band Arctic Monkeys will perform in Romania as part of a European tour that is taking them to Hungary, Turkey, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands. They will perform on Saturday, August 13, on the festival’s main stage.

On the festival’s first day, the main stage will see performances from Future Islands, Channel Tres, Sad Night Dynamite, Lea Porcelain, and Dylan Fraser. On the Wiiings Stage, the public will be able to enjoy the performance of Şuie Paparude, on the After-party Stage that of Flight Facilities, and on the Hidden Tracks Stage those of rareş and Cătălina Cara.

On Saturday, the main stage will host the concerts of Arctic Monkeys, Inhaler - Alice Merton, Blu Detiger and Hayes & Y, while Goldlink and Amuly will perform on the Wiiings Stage, Digitalism on the After-party Stage, and The Schnitzels and D.E.N.I.S. on the Hidden Tracks Stage.

On Sunday, Nothing But Thieves, Jungle, Roosevelt, Zack Fox, Jadu Heart will perform on the main stage; Tkay Maidza and Killa Fonic on the Wiiings Stage; Bob Moses on the After-party Stage, and LVX Machina and Soundopamine on the After-party Stage.

A dedicated bus line connects Bucharest - Clăbucet Bus Station (Ion Mihalache Blvd. intersection with Calea Grivitei) to Buftea. Tickets can be purchased directly from the festival’s website and from the bus. A trip costs RON 20 (EUR 4), RON 40 return. The buses run every 10 to 20 minutes.

