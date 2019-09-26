Weekend calendar: Art Safari, Unfinished festival, Bucharest Science Festival, Berlinale-selected RO film opens in local cinemas

Events:
Art Safari art pavilion: September 27 - October 6 at Oscar Maugsch Palace/ BCR in Bucharest's University Square. Further details on the program here.
Unfinished multidisciplinary festival: September 26 - September 29 at the National Art Museum (MNAR). Further details here.
Israeli Film Festival: September 25 - September 28 at Elvire Popesco cinema. The program is available here.
Palestinian Culture Days: September 27 - September 29 at the Romanian Peasant Museum. Further info here.
Asian Film Festival: ongoing, ends September 29 at Cinemateca Eforie. More details here.
Bucharest Science Festival: ongoing, ends September 29. The program is available here.
SofistiCAT - International Feline Expo: September 28 - September 29 at Romexpo. More details here.
Wine and Street Food Festival: September 27 - September 29 at the Parliament Palace. More info here.
Space Adventure exhibition: ongoing, ends October 15, at Romexpo. More about it here
Movie openings:
Hustlers
Starring: Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Cardi B., Lizzo
Monsters
Starring: Alexandru Potocean, Șerban Pavlu, Cristian Popa, Judith State
(Photo: Art Safari Bucharest Facebook Page)