Space Adventure exhibition opens in Bucharest

The Space Adventure exhibition, organized by the United States Space & Rocket Center and NASA Visitor Center, will be organized at the Romexpo exhibition center in northern Bucharest between July 6 and October 15.

International editions of the exhibition organized by the U.S. Space & Rocket Center around the world gathered over 2.5 million visitors in South Africa, Denmark, Italy, Azerbaijan, Israel, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Poland and the U.S., according to a press release.

In the Romanian capital, the exhibition will cover a surface of 2,000 sqm and will give visitors the chance to discover the history of conquering the space from the first moments to the achievements of the last 50 years.

More than 100 unique exhibits will talk about man's history in conquering space. These include space stations, original particles from the cosmic space and other planets, pieces and models of satellites, costumes and accessories for astronauts, meteorite particles, as well as the lunar stone and the work of Dr. Wernher Von Braun, which comes directly from the archives of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

The exhibition also gives visitors, regardless of age, the chance to make a virtual journey in space with the help of six simulators.

More details about the exhibition are available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the organizers)