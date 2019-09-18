Ro Insider
Events
Weekend calendar: Schiller, Waldeck concerts at Bucharest Days, iMapp Bucharest, Night of Romanian Film
19 September 2019
Events:

George Enescu International Festival: ongoing, ends September 22. The program of concerts and associated events can be checked here.

White Night of Romanian Film: September 20, in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca. The program is listed here.

iMapp Bucharest 2019: September 21, Constitutiei Square in Bucharest. Further details here.

Bucharest Days: September 20 - September 21, on Unirii Boulevard. Schiller and Waldeck free-entrance concerts. More details here

Space Adventure exhibition: ongoing, ends October 15, at Romexpo. More about it here

Movie openings:

Ad Astra

Starring: Brad Pitt, Liv Tyler, Tommy Lee Jones

Rambo: Last Blood

Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Óscar Jaenada, Yvette Monreal

(Photo: Aled Badulescu/ iMapp Bucharest on Facebook)

[email protected]

