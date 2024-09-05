Weekend calendar: Art Safari, Balkanik, Bucharest International Dance Film Festival, Enescu Competition, Masters of Classic, TIFF Timișoara and more

Classical and world music concerts are among the going-out choices in Bucharest, while Timișoara hosts its first TIFF edition and Sibiu a guitar meeting event.

In Bucharest:

Art Safari

September 6 – December 15

This edition of the event celebrates women that have made a significant contribution to Romanian art and culture, among them Queen Marie and artist Cecilia Cuțescu-Storck. One show is dedicated to German photographer Sibylle Bergemann, while another features the emerging generation of women artists. More details here.

Balkanik Festival - Home of World Music

September 6 – September 8

Uranus Garden hosts the 11th edition of the event, which lines up Fanfare Ciocărlia, Shantel & Bucovina Club Sound System, Baba Zula, Dikanda, Phuripe, Collectif Medz Bazar, KermesZ a l’Est, Mădălina Pavăl Orchestra, and Rumeliko. A fair, exhibitions, debates, traditional and reinterpreted dishes, and activities for children add to the program. Further details here.

Bucharest International Dance Film Festival

September 5 – September 8

More than 30 events, ranging from screenings, VR exhibitions, performances, guided tours, and dedicated workshops, are part of a program meant to allow the public to (re)discover dance film. More here.

George Enescu International Competition

Until September 27

Six recitals and five concerts are part of the program of the event, which features four competition sections – violin, piano, cello, and composition. The public can enjoy free access to the preliminary rounds of all the instrumental sections of the competition, which will take place at the National University of Music in Bucharest between September 1 and 18, and to their semifinals, which will take place at the Romanian Athenaeum on September 8 (cello), September 14 (violin) and September 20 (piano). More here.

Cinema în Aer Liber

Until September 8

Twenty-four film screenings are scheduled, in a program covering a variety of genres, from drama and thriller to comedy and animation. The initiative aims to offer viewers an alternative to watching movies on TV and promote European and auteur film. More here.

Cinevara

Until October 3

Rezidența9 hosts this program of film screenings that focuses this year on exploring the human body as it is presented in the cinema of the socialist period in Central and Eastern Europe. More here.

CineMasca

Until September 28

Fourteen films showcasing "theatrical and performative characteristics" are screened at the Masca Theater Amphitheater. More details here.

Masters of Classic

Until September 15

Sala Palatului and the Bucharest National Opera host a series of concerts lining up top names of classical music, from Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov to Rolando Villazón, Roberto Alagna, and Piotr Beczala. More details here.

Open Streets

Every weekend until October 13

The city's busy streets turn pedestrian in a program of outdoor events that has reached its fourth edition this year. Further details here.

Art films @ MNAR

Until December

A series of documentaries on well-known names of art will be screened at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More here.

Symphony of Water

Ongoing

The water, music, and light show at the Urban Fountains in Bucharest’s Unirii Square.

In the country:

TIFF Timișoara

September 5 – September 8

After 13 years of bringing Romanian and international premiere films to Timișoara, the TIFF Caravan event has evolved into a full-fledged festival, turning into the first edition of TIFF Timișoara. The program features the most popular movies from the recent TIFF edition held in Cluj-Napoca, a cine-concert, workshops, children's films, and meetings with Romanian actors, directors, and producers. More here.

Julije Knifer – Meanders without bounds

September 5 - October 12

The works of the Croatian painter Julije Knifer can be seen at the Art Encounters Foundation exhibition venue in Timișoara. The exhibition, curated by Ami Barak, presents a comprehensive collection of artworks - paintings and drawings created throughout his lifetime. More on the show here.

Sibiu Guitar Meeting

September 6 – September 8

Sibiu’s Astra Museum hosts this folk-rock event covering live concerts, recitals, guitar serenades and other activities for the general public. More here.



