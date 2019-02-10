Weekend calendar: Bucharest Photofest, Animest, Latin-American Cultural Festival

Events:
Art Safari art pavilion: ongoing, ends October 6 at Oscar Maugsch Palace/ BCR in Bucharest's University Square. Further details on the program here.
Bucharest Photofest: ongoing, ends October 12, in several locations across the capital. The program is available here.
Animest - International Animation Film Festival: October 4 - October 13. The program can be checked here.
Latin - American Cultural Festival: October 3 - 4 at the National Museum of Romanian Literature. More details here.
Space Adventure exhibition: ongoing, ends October 15, at Romexpo. More about it here
Movie openings:
Joker
Starring: Robert De Niro, Joaquin Phoenix, Marc Maron, Zazie Beetz
Roger Waters: Us + Them
Starring: Roger Waters
(Photo: Ana Maria Bucur/ Animest Facebook Page)