Weekend calendar: Bucharest Photofest, Animest, Latin-American Cultural Festival

Events:

Art Safari art pavilion: ongoing, ends October 6 at Oscar Maugsch Palace/ BCR in Bucharest's University Square. Further details on the program here.

Bucharest Photofest: ongoing, ends October 12, in several locations across the capital. The program is available here.

Animest - International Animation Film Festival: October 4 - October 13. The program can be checked here.

Latin - American Cultural Festival: October 3 - 4 at the National Museum of Romanian Literature. More details here.

Space Adventure exhibition: ongoing, ends October 15, at Romexpo. More about it here

Movie openings:

Joker

Starring: Robert De Niro, Joaquin Phoenix, Marc Maron, Zazie Beetz

Roger Waters: Us + Them

Starring: Roger Waters

(Photo: Ana Maria Bucur/ Animest Facebook Page)

