It’s the last weekend of the Open Streets program in Bucharest, but also one with plenty of events where photography and philosophy take center stage.

In Bucharest:

Spotlight - International Festival of Light

October 11 - October 13

The event brings a unique display of light and technology to Calea Victoriei: light art installations and video mapping on the city’s iconic buildings. More details here.

Animest

Until October 13

The event dedicated to animated film gathers productions from all over the world, in six competitive categories both for short and feature film, ample retrospectives and focus on various countries, animation studios and film schools. Workshops, masterclasses, special events, concerts and parties are open to the festival guests and audience. More on the program here.

Kinodiseea

October 9 - October 13

The film festival dedicated to young audiences is at its 16th edition this year and will screen films presented at festivals such as Annecy International Animated Film Festival, BUFF Malmö, Kristiansand CFF, Locarno Kids IFF, Just Film CFF Tallinn, and Zlin CFF 2024. More on the program here.

Bucharest Photofest

October 11 - October 20

The theme of this year’s event is Resilience, and the festival will explore how photography captures the strength and perseverance of the human spirit. In addition to the photography exhibitions, the public can enjoy film screening and live music concerts featuring well-known artists. More on the program and the venues where it takes place here.

Night of Philosophy

October 10

Philosophers Barbara Cassin, a member of the Académie Française, Barbara Stiegler, Christophe Pébarthe, and Jacob Rogozinski are among the guests of the event. The program covers 10 events - public debate - in the tradition of the Greek thinkers of the Agora, with top names of today's philosophy, from France and Romania, taking part. The events take place at Rezidența9 and Londohome. Access is free within available seating. The dialogues take place in French, Romanian and English. More details here.

Diploma Show

Until October 13

The graduation projects of 145 artists, architects and designers of the new generation go on display at the event. More on the program here.

Art Safari

Until December 15

This edition of the event celebrates women that have made a significant contribution to Romanian art and culture, among them Queen Marie and artist Cecilia Cuțescu-Storck. One show is dedicated to German photographer Sibylle Bergemann, while another features the emerging generation of artists. More details here.

Open Streets

Every weekend until October 13

The city's busy streets turn pedestrian in a program of outdoor events that has reached its fourth edition this year. Further details here.

Art films @ MNAR

Until December

A series of documentaries on well-known names of art will be screened at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More here.

Equilibrium Fest

October 11 - October 13

The fair-festival dedicated to integrative medicine, alternative therapies, and healthy lifestyle returns for a second edition at Sala Polivalentă. More details here.

In the country:

Julije Knifer – Meanders without bounds

Until October 12

The works of the Croatian painter Julije Knifer can be seen at the Art Encounters Foundation exhibition venue in Timișoara. The exhibition, curated by Ami Barak, presents a comprehensive collection of artworks - paintings and drawings created throughout his lifetime. More on the show here.

Timișoara Architecture Biennial

Until October 27

The 2024 Beta Biennial’s main exhibition is cover me softly and is “an exploration of covers across disciplines, mediums, and geographies.” Workshops, film screenings and music are also part of the program, which is available here.

Transylvania Jazz Festival

Until November 10

Cluj-Napoca hosts this complex program of contemporary jazz featuring eight music projects of local and international artists. More on the program here.

(Photo: Arcub)

