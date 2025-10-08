Weekend calendar: Spotlight, Bucharest Photofest, Romanian Creative Week x Bucharest, DIPLOMA Show 2025, Bucharest Marathon and more

Bucharest is set for a transformation as its downtown area will host video mapping sessions, light sculptures and interactive installations. Meanwhile, events dedicated to photography, comedy films, and creative industries make up an agenda with options for everyone.

In Bucharest:

Spotlight Festival

October 10 – October 12

More than 20 interactive installations, video mapping sessions and light sculptures by Romanian and international artists will be displayed in the city. More details here.

Bucharest Photofest

October 10 – October 19

Exhibitions, screenings, artist talks, and many other special events are part of the program. Further details here.

Romanian Creative Week x Bucharest

Until October 9

A condensed version of the Iaşi event, it covers exhibitions, performances, dance, film screenings and the Romanian Fashion Week. More details here.

DIPLOMA Show 2025

Until October 14

The festival will feature a central exhibition with over 140 works of art, design and architecture by students and graduates of universities across the country, guided tours, parties and an art and design fair. More here.

Animest

Until October 12

Animation films and cultural-educational activities that aim to reconnect the Bucharest community with the urban space take place in several venues across Bucharest. More on the program here.

Bucharest Best Comedy Film

October 10 – October 20

The event showcases Romanian comedy productions, humorous online videos, and young talents from all performative arts. More details here.

Art Safari

Until December 14

The event, held at Dacia-Romania Palace, encompasses five exhibitions exploring the work of Theodor Pallady, the story of George Enescu or Japanese design. Further info here.

Marilena Preda Sânc: Bodyscape 1982–1988

Until October 25

The show, focused on works the artist created in the 1980s, covers a large number of collages, photographs with interventions, and drawings that have never been shown before. More details here.

Flying Carpets - Thomas Ruff & Transylvania & Anatolia

Until February 28

The exhibition “reveals the collision between tradition and modernity, between local and global, the fusion of seemingly irreconcilable values, so relevant to our hybrid present.” More details here.

József Klein and the Baia Mare Art School

Until February 28

The exhibition includes a wide selection of paintings, drawings, sculptures and documents, mostly from the painter's studio and from the Baia Mare County Museum of Art, the National Museum of Art of Romania, the Satu Mare County Museum, the Art Museum in Cluj, the Center for Culture, Art and Leisure in Târgu-Mureș, but also from private collections in Budapest and Paris. More here.

Open Streets

Until October 12

The program that turns the city's main arteries into pedestrian areas returns with a program of live concerts, street performances, dance evenings, parades, children's workshops and creative activities, guided tours, and areas for exercise and sports. More here.

Open Doors @Cotroceni Palace

Weekends

The program that sees the garden of the Cotroceni Palace, the seat of the Presidential Administration, continues in a renewed format. More details here.

Bucharest Marathon

October 11 – October 12

Thousands of runners from all over the world will gather in Bucharest for an event that aims to combine competition, inclusion and the celebration of an active lifestyle. More here.

In the country:

Dan Perjovschi | Romania – A retrospective 1985-2025

Until October 26

Timișoara’s Corneliu Miklosi Museum hosts this exhibition gathering drawings, performances, civic actions, protests, publications and installations, to deliver a fresco of Romania of the last 40 years. More details here.

fARAD

October 8 – October 12

The documentary film festival taking place in Arad explores diverse forms of cinematic representation of reality, as well as modes of transcending formal and national boundaries. More details on the program here.

