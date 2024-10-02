Weekend calendar: Animest, White Night of Galleries, Romanian Jewelry Week, Bucharest Auto Show, Diploma Show and more

The largest festival in the country dedicated to animation film kicks off in Bucharest, where the public can also see the latest work of contemporary jewelry designers and young artists, while the White Night of Galleries is held in the capital and twelve other cities in the country.

In Bucharest:

Animest

October 4 - October 13

The event dedicated to animated film gathers productions from all over the world, in six competitive categories both for short and feature film, ample retrospectives and focus on various countries, animation studios and film schools. Workshops, masterclasses, special events, concerts and parties are open to the festival guests and audience. More on the program here.

White Night of Galleries

October 4 - October 6

Galleries in Bucharest and twelve other cities across Romania will be open for an extended program for the 18th edition of the White Night of the Galleries. The public will be able visit galleries, alternative spaces, creative hubs, and art studios in Bucharest, Brașov, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Deva, Galați, Iași, the Jiu Valley (Petrila & Petroșani), Reșița, Sibiu, Timișoara, and Târgu Mureș. More on the program here.

Romanian Jewelry Week

October 2 - October 6

The largest event in the country dedicated to contemporary jewelry brings together more than 230 designers and collectives from 40 countries. Exhibitions, educational conferences, and jewelry fairs are part of the program. The National Library of Romania is the main venue. More here.

Diploma Show

October 4 - October 13

The graduation projects of 145 artists, architects and designers of the new generation go on display at the event. More on the program here.

Bucharest Best Comedy Film

Until October 6

Feature films and animations from various countries, concerts and exhibitions will be presented at the event, which showcases humor-filled productions. The films are screened at Cinemaraton and at La Mama Restaurant - Clubul Ţăranului Român. he program is updated here.

Art Safari

Until December 15

This edition of the event celebrates women that have made a significant contribution to Romanian art and culture, among them Queen Marie and artist Cecilia Cuțescu-Storck. One show is dedicated to German photographer Sibylle Bergemann, while another features the emerging generation of artists. More details here.

Cinevara

Until October 3

Rezidența9 hosts this program of film screenings that focuses this year on exploring the human body as it is presented in the cinema of the socialist period in Central and Eastern Europe. More here.

Open Streets

Every weekend until October 13

The city's busy streets turn pedestrian in a program of outdoor events that has reached its fourth edition this year. Further details here.

Art films @ MNAR

Until December

A series of documentaries on well-known names of art will be screened at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More here.

Bucharest Auto Show

Until October 6

Romexpo B2 Pavilion and the surrounding outdoor area hosts the Bucharest Auto Show & Accessories 2024, where the public can check out the newest car models and technologies and over 600 brands in auto equipment, parts and auto services. More here.

In the country:

Julije Knifer – Meanders without bounds

Until October 12

The works of the Croatian painter Julije Knifer can be seen at the Art Encounters Foundation exhibition venue in Timișoara. The exhibition, curated by Ami Barak, presents a comprehensive collection of artworks - paintings and drawings created throughout his lifetime. More on the show here.

Timișoara Architecture Biennial

Until October 27

The 2024 Beta Biennial’s main exhibition is cover me softly and is “an exploration of covers across disciplines, mediums, and geographies.” Workshops, film screenings and music are also part of the program, which is available here.

TIFF Brașov Caravan

October 4 - October 6

Romanian and international productions, a cine-concert, special guests and events for children are part of the program. More here.

White Night of Galleries

October 4 - October 6

(Photo courtesy of Romanian Jewelry Week)

