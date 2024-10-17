Weekend calendar: National Theater Festival, Astra Film Festival, One World Oradea and more

Theater performances, film screenings, photography and a show of lights are on the agenda in Bucharest, while Sibiu hosts the long-standing festival dedicated to documentary film.

In Bucharest:

National Theater Festival

October 18 - October 28

It is the 34th edition of the festival rounding up productions from all over the country and from abroad. More on the program here.

Bucharest Feminist Film Festival

October 17 - October 20

The Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema hosts the event which includes a short films program, documentary films, theater performances and more. The program is available here.

Bucharest Photofest

Until October 20

The theme of this year’s event is Resilience, and the festival will explore how photography captures the strength and perseverance of the human spirit. In addition to the photography exhibitions, the public can enjoy film screening and live music concerts featuring well-known artists. More on the program and the venues where it takes place here.

Garden of Lights: Beauty and the Beast

October 18 - March 2

The Botanical Garden hosts another edition of the Garden of Lights event, this time with the theme of Beauty and the Beast. More details here.

Art Safari

Until December 15

This edition of the event celebrates women that have made a significant contribution to Romanian art and culture, among them Queen Marie and artist Cecilia Cuțescu-Storck. One show is dedicated to German photographer Sibylle Bergemann, while another features the emerging generation of artists. More details here.

Code2Cup

October 19

A coffee festival and barista cup for IT professionals. More on the event here.

Art films @ MNAR

Until December

A series of documentaries on well-known names of art will be screened at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More here.

In the country:

Timișoara Architecture Biennial

Until October 27

The 2024 Beta Biennial’s main exhibition is cover me softly and is “an exploration of covers across disciplines, mediums, and geographies.” Workshops, film screenings and music are also part of the program, which is available here.

Astra Film Festival

October 20 - October 27

The 31st edition of the festival taking place in Sibiu brings a selection of the top documentaries of the past year, Romanian and international productions, competing in several sections. More on the program and the associated events here.

One World Oradea

October 18 - October 20

The documentary film and human rights festival returns to Oradea, with films from the selection of the 17th edition, under the theme Choose! The screenings are followed by discussions moderated by Răzvan Marchiș, director and cultural producer. Access to screenings is free. The screenings are subtitled in Romanian and English. More here.

(Photo: organizers of Astra Film Festival)

