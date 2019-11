Weekend calendar: ​​​​​​​Gaudeamus book fair, AsiaFest, German & Turkish films, Bucharest Early Music Festival

Events:

Gaudeamus book fair: ongoing, ends November 24. More about the event here.

German Film Days: ongoing, ends November 27, at Elvire Popesco cinema. The program and tickets are available here.

Turkish Film Week: ongoing, ends November 22, at Happy Cinema. More on the program here.

Bucharest Best Comedy Film: November 22 - November 27. The program of the festival is available here.

Bucharest Early Music Festival: ongoing, ends November 24. The program is available here.

Asia Fest 2019: November 22 - 24 at Romexpo. More on the event here.

Movie openings:

Doctor Sleep

Starring: Rebecca Ferguson, Ewan McGregor, Cliff Curtis

Frozen II

Starring: Kristen Bell, Evan Rachel Wood, Jonathan Groff, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad

(Photo: Radio Romania Gaudeamus Facebook Page)

