Gaudeamus book fair in Bucharest marks 30 years since the 1989 Romanian Revolution
13 November 2019
The 2019 edition of the Gaudeamus Radio Romania book fair in Bucharest will be organized between November 20 and November 24 and will mark 30 years since the 1989 Revolution that put an end to the communist regime in the country.

The fair will take place in the B2 Pavilion of the Romexpo exhibition center in northern Bucharest. Its program will include almost 900 events, such as book launches and presentations, autograph sessions and debates.

A top event on the Romanian book market, Gaudeamus is organized annually by Radio Romania. Its most recent editions attracted more than 125,000 visitors.

One-day entry tickets for Gaudeamus 2019 will cost RON 5 while subscriptions will have the price of RON 10. Children, pupils, students, teachers, librarians, professionals in the editorial/educational fields, members of writers' associations, journalists, pensioners, and persons with disabilities will benefit from free entry.

Gaudeamus 2019 will stay open between 10:00 and 20:00. More details are available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Radio Romania Gaudeamus)

