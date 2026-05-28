Weekend calendar: Bucharest Design Festival, KineDoc, Pentecost Fair

From the varied program of Bucharest Design Festival to documentary screenings at KineDok, the weekend ahead bring plenty of reasons to stay out a little longer.

In Bucharest:

Bucharest Design Festival

Until June 21

Exhibitions, installations, and urban interventions connect new generations of creatives with design professionals, and specialized communities with the general public. More on the program here.

KineDoc

Starting May 27

The European network that brings documentaries to alternative venues returns with a new selection of award-winning productions, heritage films from Romania and the region, but also immersive VR experiences. More on the program here.

Women on Mătăsari - Femei pe Mătăsari

May 30 – June 1

Music, art, and community are the staples of this event. More here.

World Press Photo

Until June 19

The free-entry exhibition, held in University Square, gathers the most striking stories of the past twelve months, on topics such as the overreach of power, the climate crisis, war and conflict, but also resilience, rebuilding, and the dignity of people who refuse to give in.

Open Streets

Until October 11

For 25 weekends, the capital’s central area will host various concerts, shows, parades, workshops for children, sports activities, and guided tours. Calea Victoriei becomes pedestrian again, and, as a novelty this year, the route is extended to Ion Brezoianu Street, which is included in the program for the first time. More info here.

Art Safari

Until July 19

The art event returns with another edition featuring exhibitions dedicated to Nicolae Vermont, Mihai Eminescu, and one gathering works by Felix Aftene. More details here.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

May 21, 22

Patrick Lange conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra for a program of works by Wagner, Ernest Chausson, and Gustav Mahler. Soprano Olga Bezsmertna is the soloist. More details here.

Vlad Nancă – Construction Time Again

Until June 6

Titled after a Depeche Mode album, the exhibition imagines the relocation of modernism onto another planet. Fragments of a promising future envisioned in the second half of the 20th century re-emerge in mosaics, sculptures, and subtle series of works on paper – not nostalgically, but as a new chance within a speculative universe. This is Vlad Nancă’s first solo exhibition with Gaep. More details here.

Liliana Basarab - Not Cruel, Truthful

Until June 26

Liliana Basarab’s solo exhibition, open at Sandwich Neurohope, welcomes the public with works that bring into focus “routines recovered through a drifting gaze, one that shifts from what is expected to be seen toward the peripheral, toward underexplored social niches.”

Ramon Sadîc – Supernova

Until June 26

Ramon Sadîc’s first solo exhibition in collaboration with Sandwich brings together a series of paintings through which the artist “probes his position within a context marked by social and political instability, constructing a visual meditation on contemporary uncertainty.”

Pentecost Fair @ Peasant Museum

May 29 – May 31

Craftsmen, producers, and artisans from all regions of the country will bring to the fair authentic objects and meticulously handcrafted creations, in addition to food specialties. More here.

In the country:

More Real than Nature

Until May 31

This group exhibition, open at Jecza Gallery in Timişoara, explores the evolving relationship between the figurative and the abstract within the context of contemporary visual culture. More here.

Nona Inescu - Afterlife – Still Life

Until June 6

Nona Inescu's solo exhibition at Isho Office in Timişoara consolidates her practice of recent years, which includes photography, objects, installations, video and sound, and explores the relationship between the human body and the environment from a post-humanist perspective. More here.

Oláh Gyárfás - The Broken Corner of the Cube

Until June 6

Also on view at Isho Office, the exhibition explores the relationships between humans and the plant and animal world, using ecologically responsible production methodologies. More here.

Tears That Laugh, Laughs That Cry

Until June 21

The exhibition, open at NOCA Oradea, explores the multiple facets of crying and laughter by bringing together twenty intergenerational and multicultural artistic positions. More here.

(Photo: Masezdromaderi | Dreamstime.com)

editor@romania-insider.com