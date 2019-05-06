Ro Insider
Weekend calendar: Namaste India​​​​​​​, TIFF festival awards winners, Night of the Nightingale, movie openings
06 June 2019
Events:

Namaste India - Indian Culture Festival: June 8 - June 9 at Casa Universitarilor in Bucharest. Further details here.

Transilvania International Film Festival: ongoing, ends June 9, in Cluj-Napoca. The program of the event is available here.

The Night of the Nightingale: June 9 at the Bucharest Botanical Garden. The event includes guided tours, where the public can listen to the nightingales sing. More details here.

Italian Festival: ongoing, ends June 15, in various Bucharest locations. The program is available here.

SoNoRo Conac chamber music concert series: ongoing, ends July 11. Further details here.

Species of Spaces – Works from the Société Générale Collection: ongoing, ends July 14, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More details here.

Renault and Art, a Living History, 1967-2019: ongoing, ends July 20, Wednesday to Sunday, at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC). More on it here.

Eli Lotar: ongoing, ends July 18, at the Museum of Art Collections. Details on visiting hours here.

Virginia Zeani Royal Opera Festival: ongoing, ends June 9 in Târgu Mureș, Reghin and Cluj. More on the program and guests here.

Movie openings:

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, Tye Sheridan, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Sophie Turner

Ma

Starring: Octavia Spencer

(Photo: Namaste India Facebook Page)

