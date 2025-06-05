Weekend calendar: American Independent Film Festival, Bucharest Pride march, Dâmbovița Delivery, Jazz in the Park, LYNX & Très Court festivals and more

Indie American films, canoe and kayak rides, and the march celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community are among the events happening in Bucharest. Jazz takes center stage in Cluj, while very short films are screened in Timișoara as part of an event which takes place simultaneously in 50 cities around the world.

In Bucharest:

American Independent Film Festival

June 6 – June 12

The Phoenician Scheme, Wes Anderson’s newest film, opens the festival dedicated to independent North American productions. Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl will have its local premiere at the festival, which will also screen restored versions of David Lynch’s Inland Empire and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation, starring Gene Hackman. The program also includes live outdoor concerts from Coma & Mihail, in the courtyard of the Peasant Museum Cinema. More on the program here.

Bucharest Organ Fest

Until June 15

The festival explores the organ in its various roles, presenting the instrument as a soloist, chamber partner or accompanist. The event takes place at the Roman Catholic Cathedral St. Joseph, the National University of Music Bucharest, the Evangelical Church of the Holy Trinity, the Sacré-Coeur Church and the Labyrinth Church. Further details here.

Open Streets

Until October 12

The program that turns the city's main arteries into pedestrian areas returns with a program of live concerts, street performances, dance evenings, parades, children's workshops and creative activities, guided tours, and areas for exercise and sports. More here.

Art Safari

Until July 27

The current edition of the art event features exhibitions on Ioan Andreescu, Ion Țuculescu, forgotten Romanian painters, but also the new generation of artists. More details here. The event is closed for the Easter Sunday but open the Saturday before.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

June 5, 6

George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Gabriel Bebeșelea, performs a program of works by Mozart and Schubert. Pianists Katia and Marielle Labèque are the soloists. More here.

Ignacio Uriarte: Symbolism

Until June 21

The solo exhibition, open at Gaep, presents drawings and sculptural pieces, including a large group of nine drawings that signal a new direction in Ignacio Uriarte’s practice. Without relinquishing his adherence to the tools, gestures, and routines of office environments, he embraces a more colorful aesthetic and a more playful approach to corporate life. Further details here.

Cats Are Taking Over

Until July 30

This is the inaugural exhibition of Vila Catena's contemporary art pavilion, a Sandwich and the Fildas Art Foundation joint initiative, via the Catena for Art program. The exhibition "explores the universe of the most charismatic domestic felines, often considered too trivial for "serious" art, reclaiming their place in contemporary creation." More on the show and the artists included here.

Film Garden

Until September 28

The Film Garden (Grădina cu Filme), the venue in Bucharest’s Alexandru Lahovari Square that hosts outdoor film screenings, will host a variety of screenings and talks with directors. More here.

Weekend Sessions - Tango à la française

June 7 – June 8

The Suțu Palace, the headquarters of the Bucharest Municipality Museum, hosts the event featuring live music, readings for all ages, tango, workshops and guided tours of the Pinacotheca. Access is based on the museum ticket. More details here.

Dâmbovița Delivery

June 7 – June 8

The Timpuri Noi Pier turns into “a place for meeting, dialogue, listening, playing, reflecting and reconnecting with the water.” There will be free canoe, kayak and SUP rides, while on the shore organizers have prepared a program of creative workshops for children, art installations, collective drawing, dance, outdoor reading, discussions about ecology, poetry, circular economy, and more. More on the program here.

Bucharest Pride March

June 7

The march celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community in Romania, at its 20th edition this year, takes place on the route Piața Victoriei – Calea Victoriei – Parcul Izvor. More details here.

DevTalks

June 4 – June 5

Romexpo hosts this event where tech and business professionals can learn about what is next in the industry. More details here.

In the country:

Art Encounters Biennial

Until July 13

The Timişoara event explores at this edition the theme of Bounding Histories. Whispering Tales as it showcases more than 100 works by 60 artists, including five specially commissioned creations that examine the city’s historic layers. Curators Ana Janevski (MoMA New York) and Tevž Logar (independent curator) invite the public to reflect on the city’s complex past and discover the hidden stories of emblematic places: the Garrison Headquarters – a former military building, FABER – a former factory, and the headquarters of the Art Encounters Foundation, a space with an industrial and educational history. More details here.

Très Court Festival

June 6 – June 8

Short films of maximum 4 minutes from all over the world will arrive in Timișoara at the Très Court Festival, which takes place simultaneously in 50 cities around the world. From fiction to animation or documentary, there is something for everyone in the festival’s five selections: TRÈS INTERNATIONALE – the main section of the festival, presented in two parts, with stories from all over the world; TRÈS FRENCHY – which highlights French-speaking authors, TRÈS FIÈR-E-S – an inclusive, queer and feminist selection, TRÈS DOCUMENTAIRE – with topics of general concern, and TRÈS FAMILIALE – the selection dedicated to young viewers, to be enjoyed together with the whole family. More details here.

Jazz in the Park

June 6 – June 8

The Romulus Vuia Ethnographic Park in Cluj-Napoca hosts the 13th edition of the event that brings live music, workshops, jam sessions, inspirational meetings and activities for all ages. Among the artists performing at the event are Ibrahim Maalouf with the new project: Trumpets of Michel-Ange, Kokoroko, Biréli Lagrène Quartet, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Omar Sosa & JazzyBIT, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Alabaster DePlume, Mammal Hands and many others. Further details here.

Origins – A Story of Rhythm

Until June 5

This tour of 11 cities brings together musicians Matei Ioachimescu, Irina Rădulescu, Răzvan Florescu, Arthur Balogh and Philip Goron in a show that explores rhythms and sounds from around the world: from flamenco and salsa, to oriental, Balkan and African influences. The cities included in the tour are Arad, Timișoara, Sfântu Gheorghe, Ploiești, Bucharest, Buzău, Câmpulung Moldovenesc, Baia Mare, Satu Mare, Bistrița, and Cluj-Napoca.

LYNX Festival

Until June 9

Documentaries about nature, masterclasses with international guests, photography exhibitions, workshops for children and talks with specialists and representatives of environmental NGOs are part of the program of the documentary film and nature photography festival held in Brașov. More details here.

CamperVan Fest

June 6 – June 9

Lovers of the "van life" lifestyle are welcome in Râșnov to the event covering workshops on topics such as mobile PV systems, auto safety for children or first-aid. Among many events, the public can listen to stories about adventures in Africa or learn what it is like to drive to Mongolia. More details here.

