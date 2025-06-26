Weekend calendar: Nostalgia, Open Streets, season closing at George Enescu Philharmonic and more

Another selection focused on road movies is on at Elvire Popesco cinema, while the Bucharest public can also attend another edition of Nostalgia, the festival celebrating music for all generations.

In Bucharest:

Nostalgia

June 26 – June 29

The event celebrates retro-disco music with mini live concerts with landmark artists from the 90s–2000s, alongside other surprises. More here.

Road Movies Retrospective

June 27 – June 29

The event, which takes place at Elvire Popesco Cinema, presents a selection of films where the road becomes “a form of cinema in motion, marked by encounters, wanderings, and revelations.” From cult titles to contemporary perspectives from Europe and America, the program traces the way travel shapes characters. More here.

Open Streets

Until October 12

The program that turns the city's main arteries into pedestrian areas returns with a program of live concerts, street performances, dance evenings, parades, children's workshops and creative activities, guided tours, and areas for exercise and sports. More here.

Art Safari

Until July 27

The current edition of the art event features exhibitions on Ioan Andreescu, Ion Țuculescu, forgotten Romanian painters, but also the new generation of artists. More details here. The event is closed for the Easter Sunday but open the Saturday before.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

June 26, 27

George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Jean-Claude Casadesus, performs a program of works by Beethoven and Ravel. Pianist Nobuyuki Tsujii is the soloist. More here.

Cats Are Taking Over

Until July 30

This is the inaugural exhibition of Vila Catena's contemporary art pavilion, a Sandwich and the Fildas Art Foundation joint initiative, via the Catena for Art program. The exhibition "explores the universe of the most charismatic domestic felines, often considered too trivial for "serious" art, reclaiming their place in contemporary creation." More on the show and the artists included here.

Open Doors @Cotroceni Palace

Weekends

The program that sees the garden of the Cotroceni Palace, the seat of the Presidential Administration, continues in a renewed format. More details here.

Film Garden

Until September 28

The Film Garden (Grădina cu Filme), the venue in Bucharest’s Alexandru Lahovari Square that hosts outdoor film screenings, will host a variety of screenings and talks with directors. More here.

In the country:

Art Encounters Biennial

Until July 13

The Timişoara event explores at this edition the theme of Bounding Histories. Whispering Tales as it showcases more than 100 works by 60 artists, including five specially commissioned creations that examine the city’s historic layers. Curators Ana Janevski (MoMA New York) and Tevž Logar (independent curator) invite the public to reflect on the city’s complex past and discover the hidden stories of emblematic places: the Garrison Headquarters – a former military building, FABER – a former factory, and the headquarters of the Art Encounters Foundation, a space with an industrial and educational history. More details here.

Sibiu International Theater Festival

Until June 29

This year's edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS) will again bring to the central Romania city a host of productions from all over the world. Actor Bill Murray, actress Kathleen Turner, and Nigerian writer Wole Soyinka, the winner of the 1986 Nobel Prize in Literature, are among the guests. More details here.

(Photo: Arcub)

editor@romania-insider.com