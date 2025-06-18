Weekend calendar: Road movies retrospective, Sânziene Fair, consolid8, Sibiu International Theater Festival and more

While Cluj and Sibiu are busy with large film and theater events, Bucharest has numerous outdoor events, music festivals, and themed film programs.

In Bucharest:

Road Movies Retrospective

June 18 – June 22

The event, which takes place at Elvire Popesco Cinema, presents a selection of films where the road becomes “a form of cinema in motion, marked by encounters, wanderings, and revelations.” From cult titles to contemporary perspectives from Europe and America, the program traces the way travel shapes characters. More here.

Sânziene Fair

June 20 – June 22

The fair is held at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant and will feature ia blouses from all areas of the country, the creations of craftsmen and artisans, and traditional gastronomy. More details here.

Code2Cup Summer Festival

June 21

The festival brings together the tech community and coffee enthusiasts. It takes place at the Polytechnic University. More info here.

consolid8 festival

June 19 - June 20

The event is dedicated to green technologies and sustainable impact solutions, and takes place at the Ion Mincu University of Architecture and Urbanism. More details here.

Bucharest Opera Festival

Until June 24

Opera, ballet, operetta, musical, and rock opera productions presented by multiple companies, including two from abroad, are part of the program. Further info is available here.

Athenaeum Summer Festival

Until June 25

Baroque and romantic operas, contemporary works, and film music are part of the program, which also includes two outdoor concerts of classical music with free entrance. More details here.

Open Streets

Until October 12

The program that turns the city's main arteries into pedestrian areas returns with a program of live concerts, street performances, dance evenings, parades, children's workshops and creative activities, guided tours, and areas for exercise and sports. More here.

Art Safari

Until July 27

The current edition of the art event features exhibitions on Ioan Andreescu, Ion Țuculescu, forgotten Romanian painters, but also the new generation of artists. More details here. The event is closed for the Easter Sunday but open the Saturday before.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

June 19, 20

George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Courtney Lewis, performs a program of works by Beethoven and Elgar. Violinist Alena Baeva is the soloist. More here.

Ignacio Uriarte: Symbolism

Until June 21

The solo exhibition, open at Gaep, presents drawings and sculptural pieces, including a large group of nine drawings that signal a new direction in Ignacio Uriarte’s practice. Without relinquishing his adherence to the tools, gestures, and routines of office environments, he embraces a more colorful aesthetic and a more playful approach to corporate life. Further details here.

Cats Are Taking Over

Until July 30

This is the inaugural exhibition of Vila Catena's contemporary art pavilion, a Sandwich and the Fildas Art Foundation joint initiative, via the Catena for Art program. The exhibition "explores the universe of the most charismatic domestic felines, often considered too trivial for "serious" art, reclaiming their place in contemporary creation." More on the show and the artists included here.

Open Doors @Cotroceni Palace

Weekends

The program that sees the garden of the Cotroceni Palace, the seat of the Presidential Administration, continues in a renewed format. More details here.

Film Garden

Until September 28

The Film Garden (Grădina cu Filme), the venue in Bucharest’s Alexandru Lahovari Square that hosts outdoor film screenings, will host a variety of screenings and talks with directors. More here.

Grillfest Bbq Arena

June 20 – June 22

Live cooking by grill masters from Romania and around the world, three stages with live concerts, DJ sets and electrifying shows, and dozens of food, craft drinks and sweets stands. More here.

In the country:

Art Encounters Biennial

Until July 13

The Timişoara event explores at this edition the theme of Bounding Histories. Whispering Tales as it showcases more than 100 works by 60 artists, including five specially commissioned creations that examine the city’s historic layers. Curators Ana Janevski (MoMA New York) and Tevž Logar (independent curator) invite the public to reflect on the city’s complex past and discover the hidden stories of emblematic places: the Garrison Headquarters – a former military building, FABER – a former factory, and the headquarters of the Art Encounters Foundation, a space with an industrial and educational history. More details here.

Transilvania International Film Festival

June 13 – June 22

The largest film fest in the country kicks off in Cluj-Napoca with an extensive program of screenings, concerts, and industry events. Works by contemporary directors Rodrigo Cortés, Rainer Sarnet, and Adilkhan Yerzhanov will be screened at the event, among others, and a dedicated section will focus on Estonian cinema. More details here.

Sibiu International Theater Festival

June 20 – June 29

This year's edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS) will again bring to the central Romania city a host of productions from all over the world. Actor Bill Murray, actress Kathleen Turner, and Nigerian writer Wole Soyinka, the winner of the 1986 Nobel Prize in Literature, are among the guests. More details here.

(Photo: detail from a previous edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival)

