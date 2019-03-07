Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Wed, 07/03/2019 - 16:53
Events
Weekend calendar: Bucharest Jazz Festival, Neversea, open-air film screenings, exhbitions
04 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Events:

Bucharest Jazz Festival: ongoing, ends July 7, in the capital's George Enescu Square. More on the event here.

Neversea Festival: July 4 - 7 in Constanta. The lineup and program here.

Metropolis Caravan - open air cinema: ongoing, ends July 7 in Titan Park. More here.

Species of Spaces – Works from the Société Générale Collection: ongoing, ends July 14, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More details here.

Renault and Art, a Living History, 1967-2019: ongoing, ends July 20, Wednesday to Sunday, at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC). More on it here.

Eli Lotar: ongoing, ends July 18, at the Museum of Art Collections. Details on visiting hours here.

Movie openings:

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Starring: Zendaya, Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal

Magic Nights

Starring: Mauro Lamantia, Giovanni Toscano, Irene Vetere

(Photo: Neversea Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Wed, 07/03/2019 - 16:53
Events
Weekend calendar: Bucharest Jazz Festival, Neversea, open-air film screenings, exhbitions
04 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Events:

Bucharest Jazz Festival: ongoing, ends July 7, in the capital's George Enescu Square. More on the event here.

Neversea Festival: July 4 - 7 in Constanta. The lineup and program here.

Metropolis Caravan - open air cinema: ongoing, ends July 7 in Titan Park. More here.

Species of Spaces – Works from the Société Générale Collection: ongoing, ends July 14, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More details here.

Renault and Art, a Living History, 1967-2019: ongoing, ends July 20, Wednesday to Sunday, at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC). More on it here.

Eli Lotar: ongoing, ends July 18, at the Museum of Art Collections. Details on visiting hours here.

Movie openings:

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Starring: Zendaya, Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal

Magic Nights

Starring: Mauro Lamantia, Giovanni Toscano, Irene Vetere

(Photo: Neversea Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40