Weekend calendar: Bucharest Jazz Festival, Neversea, open-air film screenings, exhbitions

Events:

Bucharest Jazz Festival: ongoing, ends July 7, in the capital's George Enescu Square. More on the event here.

Neversea Festival: July 4 - 7 in Constanta. The lineup and program here.

Metropolis Caravan - open air cinema: ongoing, ends July 7 in Titan Park. More here.

Species of Spaces – Works from the Société Générale Collection: ongoing, ends July 14, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More details here.

Renault and Art, a Living History, 1967-2019: ongoing, ends July 20, Wednesday to Sunday, at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC). More on it here.

Eli Lotar: ongoing, ends July 18, at the Museum of Art Collections. Details on visiting hours here.

Movie openings:

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Starring: Zendaya, Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal

Magic Nights

Starring: Mauro Lamantia, Giovanni Toscano, Irene Vetere

(Photo: Neversea Facebook Page)

