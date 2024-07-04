Weekend calendar: EUROPAfest, Saga, Neversea, JAZZx and more

The season of summer festivals is in full swing, both in Bucharest and in the country, with artists and genres to cater to every taste and interest.

In Bucharest:

A Music to Remember

July 5 - July 7

Sala Radio hosts this event dedicated to the music of the interwar period, from tangos and waltzes to foxtrot pieces and more. The program is available here.

EUROPAfest

July 5 – July 14

Jazz features prominently in the program of this year’s edition but other genres are represented as well. Most concerts take place at the National Museum of Art of Romania. More on the program here.

SAGA

July 5 - July 7

Nicki Minaj, Rita Ora, Tyla, Armin Van Buuren, and Hardwell are among those performing at the festival, which takes place at Romaero. More on the program here.

Open Streets

Every weekend until October 13

The city's busy streets turn pedestrian in a program of outdoor events that has reached its fourth edition this year. Further details here.

Art Safari

Until July 28

This season of Art Safari brings to the spotlight masters of Romanian art such as Eustațiu Stoenescu, Nicolae Grigorescu, Nicolae Tonitza, Ștefan Luchian, and Corneliu Baba. Five exhibitions are part of the program of the event which takes place at the Dacia-Romania Palace in Bucharest’s Old Town. Further details on each exhibition and their schedule here.

The Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until September 1

ARCUB hosts this exhibition encompassing some 170 works by Salvador Dalí, ranging from sculptures and engravings to drawings, miniatures, and furniture. The exhibited items are part of Beniamino Levi’s collection. More details here.

Art films @ MNAR

Until December

A series of documentaries on well-known names of art will be screened at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More here.

Symphony of Water

Ongoing

The water, music, and light show at the Urban Fountains in Bucharest’s Unirii Square.

Gentle is the Night, Soul is the Garden

July 5 – August 20

This is the second exhibition of artist Diana Oțet at Scemtovici & Benowitz Gallery and covers works made between 2019 and 2024.

Dă-te din drum!

Until August 3

Artist Ioana Ruse documents her experience of moving to a foreign country in this exhibition open at Bragadiru Palace.

Neurovegetal

Until August 10

Kulterra Gallery hosts this exhibition by Aurelia Chiru, showcasing a series of works presenting “semi-bastract floral, feminine, and gestural” forms.

In the country

Neversea

July 4 – July 7

Maluma, Nick Carter, G-Eazy, Bebe Rexha, Tinie Tempah, DJ Snake, Dimitri Vegas, Steve Aoki, Mahmut Orhan, Salvatore Ganacci, Tujamo, dar și INNA, Antonia, Alina Eremia, Delia, Grasu XXL, and Puya are some of the names performing at the festival’s sixth edition. The event takes place at the Neversea Beach in Constanța. More here.

Film în Sat

July 5 – July 7

The event created by actor Toma Cuzin, known for his roles in awarded films such as Radu Jude’s Aferim or Corneliu Porumboiu’s The Treasure, moves to the commune of Cernăteşti in Dolj county, where the public can attend various screenings of Romanian films, theater performances, concerts, and various workshops. The events are free entry. More here.

JAZZx

July 5 – July 7

Timișoara’s Liberty Square hosts the event, where the public can listen to Roberto Fonseca, GoGo Penguin, Matteo Mancuso, Jazzbois and Jordan Rakei, among others. More on the program here.

Marius Bercea: This Side of Paradise

Until August 17

The Art Encounters Foundation presents this comprehensive solo exhibition by artist Marius Bercea, bringing together in Timișoara over 40 paintings and drawings created in the past 15 years in Cluj-Napoca and California. Further details here.

Lifeline

Until August 4

The show, held at the Timișoara Art Museum, offers a panorama of the work of the last 20 years by German artist Dieter Mammel. More here.

Pune mâna pe chitară – Folk & more!

July 6 – July 7

More than 500 guitar players from all over the country are expected at this event taking place in Cluj-Napoca’s Unirii Square. Access is free. More here.

(Photo: Neversea Facebook Page)