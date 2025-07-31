Weekend calendar: Armenian Street Festival in Bucharest, James Bay, Mika concerts in Timişoara, Haferland week and more
A celebration of Armenian culture and traditions takes place in Bucharest, while Timişoara’s city celebration brings concerts from James Bay and Mika.
In Bucharest:
Armenian Street Festival
August 1 – August 3
This event celebrating the culture of the Armenian community takes place at the Botanical Garden, where the public can enjoy, among other things, performances from Corina Sîrghi & Taraf, Fanfare Ciocârlia, Zdob și Zdub, The Bambir, and Robin and the Backstabbers. More on the program here.
Charlie Chaplin & Buster Keaton weekend @Cinema Europa
August 1 – August 3
The program includes six films of the two screen legends, including The Kid, The General, and The Great Dictator. More details here.
Magic Summer
Until August 13
The Athenaeum hosts this series of classical music concerts that kicked off with an event featuring the Royal Camerata of Bucharest. Further details here.
Open Streets
Until October 12
The program that turns the city's main arteries into pedestrian areas returns with a program of live concerts, street performances, dance evenings, parades, children's workshops and creative activities, guided tours, and areas for exercise and sports. More here.
Gaep Presents: Vlad Albu and Roberta Curcă
Unil July 31
This duo exhibition features two artists that have been part of Gaep’s Accelerator, the mentoring program for emerging artists: Vlad Albu and Roberta Curcă. More here.
Cats Are Taking Over
Until July 30
This is the inaugural exhibition of Vila Catena's contemporary art pavilion, a Sandwich and the Fildas Art Foundation joint initiative, via the Catena for Art program. The exhibition "explores the universe of the most charismatic domestic felines, often considered too trivial for "serious" art, reclaiming their place in contemporary creation." More on the show and the artists included here.
Open Doors @Cotroceni Palace
Weekends
The program that sees the garden of the Cotroceni Palace, the seat of the Presidential Administration, continues in a renewed format. More details here.
Film Garden
Until September 28
The Film Garden (Grădina cu Filme), the venue in Bucharest’s Alexandru Lahovari Square that hosts outdoor film screenings, will host a variety of screenings and talks with directors. More here.
In the country:
ICon Arts Transylvania
Until August 11
The festival brings together emerging artists, well-known mentors, and classical music, contemporary and jazz performance in a celebration of creativity and artistic excellence. The event is held in 17 localities in the counties of Sibiu, Cluj and Mureș. More details on the program here.
Timişoara city celebration
August 1 – August 3
James Bay and Mika are among the artist performing at the Days of Timişoara, a celebration of the city that encompasses numerous other events. More on the program here.
Haferland Week
July 31 – August 3
This festival aims to promote the Saxon culture and traditions of the area between Rupea and Sighișoara, also known as Haferland or Oatland. More on the program here.
Cinemascop
August 1 – August 10
This festival held in Eforie Sud has a program covering screenings of award-winning films, creative and recycling workshops, community meals inspired by the cultures of the partner countries, mornings with beach sports and evenings with music and more. Further details here.
