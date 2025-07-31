Weekend calendar: Armenian Street Festival in Bucharest, James Bay, Mika concerts in Timişoara, Haferland week and more

A celebration of Armenian culture and traditions takes place in Bucharest, while Timişoara’s city celebration brings concerts from James Bay and Mika.

In Bucharest:

Armenian Street Festival

August 1 – August 3

This event celebrating the culture of the Armenian community takes place at the Botanical Garden, where the public can enjoy, among other things, performances from Corina Sîrghi & Taraf, Fanfare Ciocârlia, Zdob și Zdub, The Bambir, and Robin and the Backstabbers. More on the program here.

Charlie Chaplin & Buster Keaton weekend @Cinema Europa

August 1 – August 3

The program includes six films of the two screen legends, including The Kid, The General, and The Great Dictator. More details here.

Magic Summer

Until August 13

The Athenaeum hosts this series of classical music concerts that kicked off with an event featuring the Royal Camerata of Bucharest. Further details here.

Open Streets

Until October 12

The program that turns the city's main arteries into pedestrian areas returns with a program of live concerts, street performances, dance evenings, parades, children's workshops and creative activities, guided tours, and areas for exercise and sports. More here.

Gaep Presents: Vlad Albu and Roberta Curcă

Unil July 31

This duo exhibition features two artists that have been part of Gaep’s Accelerator, the mentoring program for emerging artists: Vlad Albu and Roberta Curcă. More here.

Cats Are Taking Over

Until July 30

This is the inaugural exhibition of Vila Catena's contemporary art pavilion, a Sandwich and the Fildas Art Foundation joint initiative, via the Catena for Art program. The exhibition "explores the universe of the most charismatic domestic felines, often considered too trivial for "serious" art, reclaiming their place in contemporary creation." More on the show and the artists included here.

Open Doors @Cotroceni Palace

Weekends

The program that sees the garden of the Cotroceni Palace, the seat of the Presidential Administration, continues in a renewed format. More details here.

Film Garden

Until September 28

The Film Garden (Grădina cu Filme), the venue in Bucharest’s Alexandru Lahovari Square that hosts outdoor film screenings, will host a variety of screenings and talks with directors. More here.

In the country:

ICon Arts Transylvania

Until August 11

The festival brings together emerging artists, well-known mentors, and classical music, contemporary and jazz performance in a celebration of creativity and artistic excellence. The event is held in 17 localities in the counties of Sibiu, Cluj and Mureș. More details on the program here.

Timişoara city celebration

August 1 – August 3

James Bay and Mika are among the artist performing at the Days of Timişoara, a celebration of the city that encompasses numerous other events. More on the program here.

Haferland Week

July 31 – August 3

This festival aims to promote the Saxon culture and traditions of the area between Rupea and Sighișoara, also known as Haferland or Oatland. More on the program here.

Cinemascop

August 1 – August 10

This festival held in Eforie Sud has a program covering screenings of award-winning films, creative and recycling workshops, community meals inspired by the cultures of the partner countries, mornings with beach sports and evenings with music and more. Further details here.

(Photo: James Bay by Chbm89 | Dreamstime.com)

