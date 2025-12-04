It’s the weekend of the St Nicholas celebration, but also of one for bookworms as one of Bucharest’s two major book fairs is on. Meanwhile, more season markets and events bring a festive atmosphere.

In Bucharest:

Gaudeamus book fair

December 3 - December 7

Hundreds of events are scheduled as part of the bookfair, one of Bucharest’s two main ones. The fair takes place at Romexpo, Pavillion B2. More here.

Bucharest Christmas Market

November 29 - December 28

Held in the city's Constituției Square, the event will have a 30-meter-high Christmas tree, Santa Claus's House and a Ferris wheel, in addition to numerous stalls with season products.

Bucharest Downtown Christmas Market

November 29 - December 28

University Square hosts this event featuring a special culinary pop-up for the holidays, a Christmas tree, a carousel, and various light installations.

Bucharest Opera Christmas Market

December 6 – December 28

The esplanade of the Bucharest turns into a festive space, hosting classical music performances, recitals, concerts, a variety of workshops, and many other events.

Art Safari

Until December 14

The event, held at Dacia-Romania Palace, encompasses five exhibitions exploring the work of Theodor Pallady, the story of George Enescu or Japanese design. Further info here.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

December 4, 5

Gabriel Bebeșelea conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra for a program of works by Dinu Lipatti and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Pianist Mihai Ritivoiu and flutist Joidy Blanco are the soloists. More here.

RomanIa- Identity Representation of Traditional Dress in Art

Until February 8

The exhibition, scheduled to open at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) on November 21, will showcase various depictions of the traditional Romanian blouse ia as captured in painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, installation, film, music, posters, and more. Among the works included in the exhibition are several by Henri Matisse, including the iconic La Blouse Roumaine, part of the permanent collection of the Centre Pompidou in Paris. More here and here.

Flying Carpets - Thomas Ruff & Transylvania & Anatolia

Until February 28

The exhibition “reveals the collision between tradition and modernity, between local and global, the fusion of seemingly irreconcilable values, so relevant to our hybrid present.” More details here.

József Klein and the Baia Mare Art School

Until February 28

The exhibition includes a wide selection of paintings, drawings, sculptures and documents, mostly from the painter's studio and from the Baia Mare County Museum of Art, the National Museum of Art of Romania, the Satu Mare County Museum, the Art Museum in Cluj, the Center for Culture, Art and Leisure in Târgu-Mureș, but also from private collections in Budapest and Paris. More here.

Memories and Prophecies

Until January 31

This group exhibition gathers works by six artists represented by Gaep, namely Răzvan Anton, Théo Massoulier, Tania Mouraud, Damir Očko, Cătălin Pîslaru, and Mihai Plătică, alongside two invited artists – Roberta Curcă and Vlad Nancă. More details here.

The Art of the Game

Until March 1

The event in dedicated to video games and related arts opens at ARCUB, with a weekend full of events dedicated to both professionals in the video game industry, but also to the general public. More details here.

St Nicholas Fair

December 5 – December 7

This crafts fair, marking the St Nicholas celebration, takes place at the Romanian Peasant Museum. More details here.

IWA Charity Christmas Bazaar

December 7

The event, held at the National Library of Romania, will have a program of traditional music, dance, and performances, in addition to varied country stands, selling traditional food and unique gifts. The proceeds support charitable causes. More details here.

In the country:

Decentralized Games

Until December 6

The exhibition brings into dialogue two emblematic artists who defined the visual modernity of 1960s Timișoara: Roman Cotoșman and Molnár Zoltán. More here.

Sibiu Christmas Market

November 14 – January 4

The event turns Sibiu’s Grand Square into a fairytale setting, with dozens of beautifully decorated stalls where visitors can find gifts and traditional culinary delights.

Craiova Christmas Market

November 14 – January 4

Several squares in the city will host events of the market, which takes place under the theme of the Nutcracker. The concerts are held in Frații Buzești Square, on Fridays and Saturdays.

Cluj Christmas Market – Planet Christmas

November 21 – January 1

The event is held in the city’s Unirii Square, promising surprises for both children and adults, concerts and other shows.

Oradea Christmas Market

November 28 – December 26

Oradea residents can head to the city's Unirii Square and Ferdinand Square for carols, traditional winter treats, festive concerts, and meetings with Santa Claus.

Brașov Christmas Market

November 30 – January 11

Focused on community, tradition, and authenticity, the event takes place in three areas of the city, namely the Council Square, Saint John Square, and the Rectorate area.

Iași Christmas Market

November 30 – January 5

Several spots alongside the Bd. Ștefan cel Mare – Piața Unirii – Str. The Lăpușneanu axis will host events and offer the city's residents the opportunity to purchase decorations, gifts, hot drinks, and traditional dishes.

Timișoara Christmas Market

November 30 – January 7

The city’s Victoriei Square and Sf Gheorghe Square will be the place to experience the magic of the winter holidays, while the little train will return to the city streets for those who want to enjoy a festive ride and sing along to lots of carols.

(Photo: Catarii | Dreamstime.com)

