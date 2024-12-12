Weekend calendar: CineMAiubit, Christmas films, season traditions fair and more
Student film takes center stage at a dedicated festival, while a Bucharest cinema hosts a Harry Potter Takeover, part of a program of Christmas movies. Meanwhile, those looking for Christmas presents have plenty of venues to check out, from the traditional season markets to a fair showcasing designer products.
In Bucharest:
NOËL – Designer presents fair
December 14 – December 15
More than 100 creators await the public at Unirea Shopping Center with contemporary jewelry, curated fashion, cosmetics, decorations, and various design items. More here.
Florile Dalbe
December 14 – December 15
This fair, held at the Village Museum, introduces the visitors to the local Christmas and New Year traditions. The public can also listen to the groups of carol singers who will walk the alleys of the museum, and buy presents from the artisans’ fair on the premises. More details here.
CineMAiubit
December 10 – December 14
The student film festival, held at the I. L. Caragiale National University of Theater and Film, includes competitions for short films, documentary, animation films, as well as workshops, book launches, and exhibitions. The screenings will be followed by Q&A sessions. More details here.
Christmas films @ Cinema Europa
Until December 22
The cinema hosts every weekend until Christmas a program of festive-themed films. This weekend is the Harry Potter Takeover, where the Hogwarts magic is meant to transport the audience into the holidays spirit. More details here.
Bucharest Christmas Market
Until December 26
Held in Bucharest's Constitution Square, the event awaits visitors with activities and attractions dedicated to the entire family. It features a 30-meter-tall Christmas tree, a craft and creation fair, carol concerts, and international music, among others. More details here.
West Side Christmas Market in Bucharest
Until December 27
For the fourth year in a row, the Drumul Taberei Park in Bucharest's District 6 hosts the event set to feature fairytale houses, a Christmas tree, fairytale characters, and more. Further details here.
Christmas Story Fair
Until December 29
This is the ninth edition of the event held at Bucharest’s Children Opera and the program covers 112 performances, interactive activities and workshops designed for young visitors. Children and families can participate in creative sessions at the Elves' Workshops, a VR Adventure in Santa's Sleigh, Santa's Sleigh Flight, the Time Tunnel, Grinch's Grotto, the Magic Elevator, or the Toy Carousel and the Magic Wheel. More details on the program are available here.
Garden of Lights: Beauty and the Beast
Until March 2
The Botanical Garden hosts another edition of the Garden of Lights event, this time with the theme of Beauty and the Beast. More details here.
Art Safari
Until December 15
This edition of the event celebrates women that have made a significant contribution to Romanian art and culture, among them Queen Marie and artist Cecilia Cuțescu-Storck. One show is dedicated to German photographer Sibylle Bergemann, while another features the emerging generation of artists. More details here.
Mnemonics [back to the future]
Until February 8
The exhibition, occasioned by GAEP’s 10th anniversary, brings together new works by all the 14 artists that the gallery represents or collaborates with on a long-term basis. More details here.
In the country:
The Lights of Caravaggio. The Beginning of Modernity in European Painting, Masterpieces from the Roberto Longhi Collection
Until February 28
The exhibition, which aims to highlight Caravaggio's influence among his contemporaries and his contribution to European Baroque, includes one painting by Caravaggio, alongside works by artists such as Lorenzo Lotto, Juseppe Ribera, Gian Battista Caracciolo, Dirck van Baburen, Mattia Preti, Gerrit Van Honthorst. More details here.
UnWorlding
Until March 1
This exhibition by artistic duo Anca Benera and Arnold Estefán, the Romanian artists based in Vienna, is open at the Art Encounters Foundation in Timișoara. More here.
Timișoara Christmas Market
Until January 5
The market is scheduled to open on Saint Andrew's Day, when the festive lights will be lit in the city center. Close to 100 sellers have registered to bring goodies, decorations, and many other presents to the event. More here.
Sibiu Christmas Market
Until January 5
This year’s event, entitled Christmas Unboxed, is held in several venues in Sibiu. The city’s Grand Square, under a canopy of tens of thousands of lights, hosts are the 22-meter Ferris wheel and the 600-square-meter natural ice rink, while the Lower Square hosts Santa’s Land, a venue dedicated to children, and In Huet Square visitors will be able to enjoy a walk under an installation of illuminated trees. More details here.
Craiova Christmas Market
Until January 5
Visitors can see Santa's sleigh and elevator, meet Beauty and the Beast, and explore the houses inspired by sci-fi movies. More info here.
Planet Christmas
Until January 1
The Unirii Square in Cluj hosts this fair dedicated to the winter holidays. More details here.
Brașov Christmas Market
Until January 7
The city’s Piața Sfatului host the event, which boasts a 29-meter tall Christmas tree.
More on the various Christmas in Bucharest and in the country here.
