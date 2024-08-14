Weekend calendar: 50 Cent concert in Bucharest, Rita Ora & Passenger@ Timișoara celebration, Anonimul Independent Film Festival and more

The Summer in the City festival brings 50 Cent to Bucharest, where a series of outdoor film screenings have started in Titan Park. In the country, Timișoara is in festive mode for its city celebration, and Danube Delta's Sfantu Gheorghe hosts the yearly festival dedicated to independent film.

In Bucharest:

50 Cent

August 18

The concert takes place at Romaero, and the singer is expected to perform his famous hits, including Candy Shop and Just a Lil Bit. More here.

Cinema în Aer Liber

Until September 8

Twenty-four film screenings are scheduled, in a program covering a variety of genres, from drama and thriller to comedy and animation. The initiative aims to offer viewers an alternative to watching movies on TV and promote European and auteur film. More here.

Cinevara

Until October 3

Rezidența9 hosts this program of film screenings that focuses this year on exploring the human body as it is presented in the cinema of the socialist period in Central and Eastern Europe. More here.

CineMasca

Until September

Fourteen films showcasing "theatrical and performative characteristics" are screened at the Masca Theater Amphitheater. More details here.

Open Streets

Every weekend until October 13

The city's busy streets turn pedestrian in a program of outdoor events that has reached its fourth edition this year. Further details here.

The Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until September 1

ARCUB hosts this exhibition encompassing some 170 works by Salvador Dalí, ranging from sculptures and engravings to drawings, miniatures, and furniture. The exhibited items are part of Beniamino Levi’s collection. More details here.

Art films @ MNAR

Until December

A series of documentaries on well-known names of art will be screened at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More here.

Symphony of Water

Ongoing

The water, music, and light show at the Urban Fountains in Bucharest’s Unirii Square.

Adrian Cojocaru: Acts of In-Between

Opening July 19

Informed by a fine dining experience, the exhibition takes the public behind the scenes, both in a restaurant and in the artist’s studio, to look at what diners and viewers don’t usually see. More here.

Gentle is the Night, Soul is the Garden

Until August 20

This is the second exhibition of artist Diana Oțet at Scemtovici & Benowitz Gallery and covers works made between 2019 and 2024.

In the country:

Marius Bercea: This Side of Paradise

Until August 17

The Art Encounters Foundation presents this comprehensive solo exhibition by artist Marius Bercea, bringing together in Timișoara over 40 paintings and drawings created in the past 15 years in Cluj-Napoca and California. Further details here.

Timișoara City Celebration

August 16 – August 18

Rita Ora, Passenger, and Zdob și Zdub will perform at the event, which means more than 170 events, ranging from rock, jazz, and electronic music concerts to theater and dance performances, sports events, exhibitions, parties, guided tours and more. The program is available here.

Jazz Bastion

Until August 29

The Weavers Bastion in Brașov hosts a series of six jazz concerts with free entrance. More here.

Anonimul International Independent Film Festival

Until August 18

The 21st edition of the event, held in Sfantu Gheorghe, covers a feature film competition, two short film competitions dedicated to Romanian and international productions, and feature film screenings accompanied by meetings and dialogues between the filmmakers and the audience. More here.

Râșnov Film and Histories Festival

Until August 25

The festival takes place in Râşnov, Braşov, Feldioara and Codlea, and focuses at this edition on the theme of Leader(ship). More here.

(Photo: Snapshot from Timisoara by Vesasebastian | Dreamstime.com)

