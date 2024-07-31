Weekend calendar: Armenian Street Festival, Romanian Film Nights in Iaşi, Jazz Bastion, Cinemascop! and more

Bucharest's Botanical Garden hosts a festival dedicated to Armenian traditions, while concerts and outdoor film screenings are held throughout the country.

In Bucharest:

Armenian Street Festival

August 2 – August 4

The Botanical Garden host this event that celebrates and reinterpret Armenian traditions. Participants can meet Armenian, Romanian, and Bessarabia artists, attend performances from Subcarpaţi, Ladaniva, Ovidiu Lipan Ţăndărică feat. Stelu Enache & Balkano, Paulina, Karin Band, Prima Dragoste, and more, and check out an artisans’ fair, various workshops and more. Entrance is free. More details are available here.

Cinevara

July 25 - October 3

Rezidența9 hosts this program of film screenings that focuses this year on exploring the human body as it is presented in the cinema of the socialist period in Central and Eastern Europe. More here.

CineMasca

Until September

Fourteen films showcasing "theatrical and performative characteristics" are screened at the Masca Theater Amphitheater. More details here.

Open Streets

Every weekend until October 13

The city's busy streets turn pedestrian in a program of outdoor events that has reached its fourth edition this year. Further details here.

The Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until September 1

ARCUB hosts this exhibition encompassing some 170 works by Salvador Dalí, ranging from sculptures and engravings to drawings, miniatures, and furniture. The exhibited items are part of Beniamino Levi’s collection. More details here.

Art films @ MNAR

Until December

A series of documentaries on well-known names of art will be screened at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More here.

Symphony of Water

Ongoing

The water, music, and light show at the Urban Fountains in Bucharest’s Unirii Square.

Adrian Cojocaru: Acts of In-Between

Opening July 19

Informed by a fine dining experience, the exhibition takes the public behind the scenes, both in a restaurant and in the artist’s studio, to look at what diners and viewers don’t usually see. More here.

Gentle is the Night, Soul is the Garden

Until August 20

This is the second exhibition of artist Diana Oțet at Scemtovici & Benowitz Gallery and covers works made between 2019 and 2024.

Dă-te din drum!

Until August 3

Artist Ioana Ruse documents her experience of moving to a foreign country in this exhibition open at Bragadiru Palace.

Neurovegetal

Until August 10

Kulterra Gallery hosts this exhibition by Aurelia Chiru, showcasing a series of works presenting “semi-bastract floral, feminine, and gestural” forms.

In the country:

Marius Bercea: This Side of Paradise

Until August 17

The Art Encounters Foundation presents this comprehensive solo exhibition by artist Marius Bercea, bringing together in Timișoara over 40 paintings and drawings created in the past 15 years in Cluj-Napoca and California. Further details here.

Lifeline

Until August 4

The show, held at the Timișoara Art Museum, offers a panorama of the work of the last 20 years by German artist Dieter Mammel. More here.

Icon Arts

Until August 11

The festival dedicated to classical music and contemporary arts returns to seven localities in southern Transylvania: Biertan, Brașov, Copșa Mare, Moșna, Richiș, Rusești, and Sibiu. Twenty concerts, which will bring together over 120 artists, are scheduled. More on the program here.

SoNoRo Musikland

Until August 4

This year’s edition of the chamber music festival SoNoRo Musikland will celebrate the cultural heritage of Braşov and Sighişoara while also highlighting several villages and towns in the Transylvanian Highlands, namely Cristian, Râşnov, Cincu, Meşendorf, Criţ, and Viscri. More on the program here.

Cinemascop!

August 1 – August 11

A program of film screenings, music, and additional events held at the Summer Garden in Eforie Sud, a resort on the Romanian Black Sea coast. More details here.

Romanian Film Nights

July 31 – August 4

Romanian productions are the highlight at this event, where the public can meet filmmakers and other guests. Several venues in Iași host screenings: Unirii Square – Open Air, the National Athenaeum in Iași, Palas Amphitheater, and Mihai Ursachi Cultural Center. More details here.

Jazz Bastion

August 1 – August 29

The Weavers Bastion in Brașov hosts a series of six jazz concerts with free entrance. More here.

(Photo: Cinemascop, courtesy of Czech Center)

