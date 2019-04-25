Weekend calendar: Easter fairs & brunches, Empty Shop donation, exhibitions, movie openings

Events:

Easter fairs & brunches in Bucharest - A list of them is available here.

The Empty Shop - Second edition: ongoing, ends May 19. More details on this donation drive here.

SoNoRo Conac chamber music concert series: ongoing, ends July 11. Further details here.

Maria Răducanu - Easter concert: April 27 at Green Hours Jazz Cafe. More info here.

Species of Spaces – Works from the Société Générale Collection: ongoing, ends July 14, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More details here.

Renault and Art, a Living History, 1967-2019: ongoing, ends July 20, Wednesday to Sunday, at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC). More on it here.

Wild Flowers from Romania - a botanical history: ongoing, ends May 5, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More on it here.

Eli Lotar : ongoing, ends July 18, at the Museum of Art Collections. Details on visiting hours here.

Movie openings:

Avengers: Endgame

Starring: Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper, Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans

Under the Silver Lake

Starring: Riley Keough, Topher Grace, Andrew Garfield

