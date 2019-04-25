Weekend calendar: Easter fairs & brunches, Empty Shop donation, exhibitions, movie openings

Events:
Easter fairs & brunches in Bucharest - A list of them is available here.
The Empty Shop - Second edition: ongoing, ends May 19. More details on this donation drive here.
Maria Răducanu - Easter concert: April 27 at Green Hours Jazz Cafe. More info here.
Wild Flowers from Romania - a botanical history: ongoing, ends May 5, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More on it here.
Eli Lotar : ongoing, ends July 18, at the Museum of Art Collections. Details on visiting hours here.
Movie openings:
Avengers: Endgame
Starring: Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper, Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans
Under the Silver Lake
Starring: Riley Keough, Topher Grace, Andrew Garfield
(Photo: Pixabay)