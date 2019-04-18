Special calendar: Easter fairs & brunches in Bucharest - 2019

Only a few days left until the Orthodox Easter, one of the most popular and important religious holidays in Romania Celebrated on April 28 this year, Orthodox Easter comes with many traditions and customs in Romania but is also a good time to remind family or friends how important they are by offering them a gift. Those who are in Bucharest can try to find nice gifts at the fairs listed below. And there is more: our list also includes several brunches to try this Easter.

Fairs:

Easter Fair – Holiday Traditions and Flowers – April 20-29 in Regele Mihai I Park (formerly known as the Herastrau Park) in northern Bucharest, the Charles de Gaulle entry. The access is free of charge. More details are available here

Easter Fair – ongoing, ends on April 27, at Promenada Mall. Find out more here

Fair for family holidays – ongoing, ends on April 26, at Plaza Romania shopping mall. More info here

Easter Fair – ongoing, ends on April 26, at ParkLake shopping mall. Further details here

Easter Fair – ongoing, ends on April 27, at Sun Plaza mall. More here

Easter and Palm Sunday Fair – ongoing, ends on April 24, in front of Obor Market (Piata Obor). More here

Brunches:

Easter Brunchissimo – April 28, starting 12:30 at Corso Brasserie (InterContinental Hotel). Price: RON 300/person, 50% discount for children under 14, free for children under 10. More details are available here

Bottomless Brunch meets the Easter Bunny – April 28, between 10:00 and 15:00, at Athenee Palace Hilton Bucharest. Price: RON 199/person. Find out more here

Easter Brunch – April 28, at JW Steakhouse (JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel). Price: RON 350 per person. More details here

Unforgettable Easter Brunch – April 28, between 12:30 and 16:30, at Dacia Felix Restaurant (Radisson Blu Hotel Bucharest). Prices: RON 295 for adults, RON 220 for teenagers (12-18 years old), RON 110 for kids aged between 6 and 12 years, and free access for kids aged up to 6 years. More information here

Easter Brunch – April 28, from 12:30 to 16:30, at Crowne Plaza Bucharest. Price: RON 280/person, 50% discount for children aged between 6 and 12 years, free for kids under 6. Further details here

