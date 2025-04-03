Weekend calendar: One World Romania, Film O’Clock International Festival, COFFeEAST, Urban Eye Cluj and more

Several film festivals are happening in Bucharest, alongside a coffee culture festival, concerts, and exhibitions.

In Bucharest:

One World Romania

April 4 – April 13

The festival has three main sections (Dialogues, Reverberations, Existing, Resisting) and a focus section dedicated this year to British filmmaker Marc Isaacs. The event takes place at the Peasant Museum Cinema, Elvire Popesco Cinema, and Union Cinema in Bucharest. More details here.

Film O’Clock International Festival

April 3 – April 6

The festival celebrates the art of cinema and cultural diversity with a selection of contemporary and classic films, educational events and talks with special guests. The festival takes place simultaneously in eleven territories, connecting cinema lovers from Romania, Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine, Moldova, Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria, Greece, Egypt and South Africa. More details here.

Art Safari

Until July 27

The current edition of the art event features exhibitions on Ioan Andreescu, Ion Țuculescu, forgotten Romanian painters, but also the new generation of artists. More details here.

Răzvan Anton: Fading Studies

Until April 12

This exhibition of new works by Răzvan Anton, rooted in a family collection of images, is open at Gaep. More details here.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

April 3, 4

George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Leo Hussain, performs a program of works by Toru Takemitsu, Dmitri Shostakovich, and Brahms. Pianist Boris Giltburg is the soloist. More here.

COFFeEAST - the East European Coffee Culture Festival

April 4 – April 6

The second edition of the event brings a line-up of baristas, experts, green coffee traders, equipment distributors, creative & innovative brands at Hala Laminor in Bucharest. More details here.

In the country:

Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until April 30

It is one of the largest exhibitions dedicated to the Catalan artist in the country, and was previously shown in Bucharest before opening in Cluj. Consisting of 170 works, it invites viewers on an unforgettable journey through the artist's works: life-size sculptures, surrealist furniture and other specially created works of art. The exhibition is open at Hintz House. More details here.

UrbanEye Film Festival – Cluj

April 2 – April 6

This year’s edition explores the concept of the common good and the city as a space of solidarity, but also of tensions. More details here.

SoNoRo Conac

Until June

The tour consisting of chamber music concerts held at landmark, historical buildings around the country has kicked off with concerts at Mihai Eminescu Library in Iași and Casa Numaà in Cluj. More details here.

(Photo: Abdelmoumen Taoutaou | Dreamstime.com)

