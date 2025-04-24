Weekend calendar: East European Comic Con, Bucharest International Half Marathon, Peasant Museum reopening, and more

Bucharest hosts another Open Streets weekend, a large pop culture convention, and one of the year’s top running events, while a festival of marching bands is on in Timişoara.

In Bucharest:

East European Comic Con

April 25 – April 27

The celebration of movies, series, gaming, the internet culture, boardgames, TCG, Asian culture, and more returns for its 13th edition at Romexpo. More details here.

Romanian Peasant Museum reopening

April 25

After lengthy consolidation works, started in 2016, and the time needed for refurbishment, the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant is reopening its doors. More here.

Bucharest Sculpture Days

April 26 – May 11

For its 5th edition, the event explores the human figure “as a space of tension between norm and identity, between history and future, between the physical and the augmented body.” The event takes place at Senat Gallery, The Institute Gallery and the courtyard of Combinatul Fondului Plastic. More details here.

Open Streets

Until October 12

The program that turns the city's main arteries into pedestrian areas returns with a program of live concerts, street performances, dance evenings, parades, children's workshops and creative activities, guided tours, and areas for exercise and sports. More here.

Art Safari

Until July 27

The current edition of the art event features exhibitions on Ioan Andreescu, Ion Țuculescu, forgotten Romanian painters, but also the new generation of artists. More details here. The event is closed for the Easter Sunday but open the Saturday before.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

April 24, 25

George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Carlos Miguel Prieto, performs a program of works by Carmen Petra-Basacopol, César Franck, Manuel de Falla, and José Pablo Moncayo. Pianist Viniciu Moroianu is the soloist. More here.

Cats Are Taking Over

Until July 30

This is the inaugural exhibition of Vila Catena's contemporary art pavilion, a Sandwich and the Fildas Art Foundation joint initiative, via the Catena for Art program. The exhibition "explores the universe of the most charismatic domestic felines, often considered too trivial for "serious" art, reclaiming their place in contemporary creation." More on the show and the artists included here.

Open Doors @Cotroceni Palace

Weekends

The program that sees the garden of the Cotroceni Palace, the seat of the Presidential Administration, continues this weekend as well. Admission to the garden and the Cotroceni Church is free. Visitors can also check the Cotroceni Museum and parts of the Palace of the Presidential Administration for a fee. More details here.

Bucharest International Half Marathon

April 27

Several races are part of the event, including the 21k race, the individual 10k race, the popular 3.5k race, the wheelchairs 10k race, and the Team 3 challenge 10k one. More info here.

In the country:

Marching Bands Festival

April 27

Ten marching bands will animate Timişoara in Unirii Square, E. Ungureanu Street, no. 1, Victoriei Square, the intersection of Eugeniu de Savoya and Vasile Alecsandri streets. More details here.

Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until April 30

It is one of the largest exhibitions dedicated to the Catalan artist in the country and was previously shown in Bucharest before opening in Cluj. Consisting of 170 works, it invites viewers on an unforgettable journey through the artist's works: life-size sculptures, surrealist furniture, and other specially created works of art. More details here.

SoNoRo Conac

Until June

The tour, consisting of chamber music concerts held at landmark historical buildings around the country, has kicked off with concerts at Mihai Eminescu Library in Iași and Casa Numaà in Cluj. More details here.

(Photo: Proedus/ Arcub)

