Global technology firm Webhelp takes over Romanian peer PitechPlus

Global business process outsourcer Webhelp, already active on the Romanian market, has purchased Romanian technology firm PitechPlus, which provides customized software solutions for the digitisation of the sale process and business process automation. PitechPlus founder Bogdan Herea will continue to manage the company.

Founded in 2006 in Cluj-Napoca, PitechPlus reported EUR 9 mln turnover last year (20% more than in 2017) and estimates its business will grow to EUR 11 million this year. The company has 270 employees in its Cluj-Napoca and Târgu-Mureș offices and is present globally through sales teams in France, Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States and Belgium. The firm is also in the process of expanding its operations in the Scandinavian countries.

Webhelp is a company that provides a wide range of services, from customer experience solutions, social media moderation, to payment management. The company had a turnover of EUR 1.4 bln in 2018 and has 50,000 employees operating in more than 140 operations centers in 36 countries, of whom about 2,000 in Romania.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)