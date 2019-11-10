Romania Insider
New Romanian VC fund announces EUR 0.6 mln investments in five high tech projects
11 October 2019
ROCA X, a newly-launched venture capital investment fund with an initial capitalisation of EUR 2.7 million, has already placed EUR 0.6 mln in five high tech projects.

The investors behind the VC fund are local entrepreneurs and companies. The fund aims at investing two thirds of its money in local projects, with the rest of the money equally split between projects in Israel and Europe. The capitalisation of the fund will increase to EUR 5 mln by next year and EUR 10 mln by 2021.

The first five projects picked up among the 150 projects submitted by investors are Feeel - a European digital platform that centralizes the health services providers, Beez - a cashback solution, Feexers - a marketplace for household & beauty services, Betmarkets - a solution that “turns sports bets into tools investment”, and PatchAI - a virtual assistant for patients involved in clinical trials.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

