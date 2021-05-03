Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 08:39
Politics

RO Ombudsman: all special pensions but those of magistrates can be abolished

05 March 2021
All the so-called "special pensions," except for those of magistrates, can be abolished if the lawmakers really want this, says the Ombudsman Renate Weber, commenting on a hot topic on the political agenda over the past couple of years.

Weber claims that many lawmakers, "particularly Liberals," asked her to refer the bill, by which lawmakers' special pensions are abolished, to the Constitutional Court.

The bill, surprisingly passed by the lawmakers earlier this year, was recently promulgated by president Klaus Iohannis.

Weber explained that the Constitutional Court (CCR) ruled that only the special pensions of magistrates cannot be abolished.

"I have a decision of the CCR which says very clearly that only one professional category - that of magistrates - has constitutional support for this type of pension. So they [the lawmakers] began with [abrogating the special pensions of the] lawmakers. If they want it tomorrow, tomorrow they can pass laws for each of the other categories," added Weber, quoted by Digi24.

(Photo: Lcva/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
