RO Ombudsman: all special pensions but those of magistrates can be abolished

All the so-called "special pensions," except for those of magistrates, can be abolished if the lawmakers really want this, says the Ombudsman Renate Weber, commenting on a hot topic on the political agenda over the past couple of years.

Weber claims that many lawmakers, "particularly Liberals," asked her to refer the bill, by which lawmakers' special pensions are abolished, to the Constitutional Court.

The bill, surprisingly passed by the lawmakers earlier this year, was recently promulgated by president Klaus Iohannis.

Weber explained that the Constitutional Court (CCR) ruled that only the special pensions of magistrates cannot be abolished.

"I have a decision of the CCR which says very clearly that only one professional category - that of magistrates - has constitutional support for this type of pension. So they [the lawmakers] began with [abrogating the special pensions of the] lawmakers. If they want it tomorrow, tomorrow they can pass laws for each of the other categories," added Weber, quoted by Digi24.

