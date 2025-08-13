WeAreBSB: How the British School of Bucharest is shaping a kinder, sustainable future

Partner Content

At the British School of Bucharest (BSB), community engagement isn't an afterthought — it’s the heartbeat of school life. Guided by the spirit of #WeAreBSB, the school embraces four core mottos that shape everything from classroom discussions to student-led initiatives:

#CONCERN for others, by being kind to the community

#CONCERN for our planet, by being kind to the environment

#CONCERN for eco-education, by learning to be sustainable

#CONCERN for well-being, by learning to be kind

These aren’t just hashtags or themes. They’re the foundation of a culture where kindness, responsibility and action are valued as much as academic achievement.

Kindness in Action

BSB’s approach to community outreach goes far beyond traditional charity drives. Throughout the year, students and staff collaborate on numerous projects — from fundraising campaigns to hands-on volunteering. They work closely with a wide network of NGOs to support causes that make a lasting impact, from education to healthcare.

Initiatives like the Christmas Gift Appeal, Back-to-School Backpacks, Jeans for Genes Day, or the Poppy Appeal are all opportunities for young people to learn that empathy isn’t passive, but rather something you actively engage with.

A School That Walks the Talk on Sustainability

BSB integrates environmental action into its daily life. Sustainability isn’t just taught; it’s actively practiced, visible across the campus and reflected in student behavior. With the six R’s — Rethink, Refuse, Reuse, Recycle, Repurpose and Reduce — as their guide, students advocate for a more eco-conscious lifestyle.

Learning to Live Sustainably

At BSB, students are encouraged to understand the principles of being eco-friendly and to apply them every day. From bringing nature into the classroom and exploring the outdoors through hands-on learning, to discovering teachable moments on nature walks, environmental awareness takes root as early as Primary school and grows stronger with every experience.

Innovation and applied knowledge propel the school forward in shaping a sustainable future. A standout example is the Arctic Challenge event, where young learners move beyond theory to take meaningful action. Projects like these empower them to connect their learning with real-world challenges, equipping students to become prepared to make a difference.

Well-being at the Core

Kindness at BSB also means looking inward. The school takes student well-being seriously, weaving mental health and emotional literacy into its curriculum and culture.

From the Early Years through to Sixth Form, the message is clear: being kind to others starts with being kind to yourself. That focus on emotional resilience is part of what makes BSB a nurturing, inclusive place to learn and grow.

What Sets BSB Apart

What sets BSB apart is how deeply all of these values are embedded in everyday life. This isn’t occasional outreach, but a long-term, student-driven commitment to making a positive impact.

BSB students don’t just participate in community work; they also help design it. They learn about climate change and take action to fight it. They don’t just hear stories about kindness - they live it, every day, striving to become well-rounded individuals: compassionate, conscious, and unafraid to make a difference