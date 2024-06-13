Major weapons manufacturers interested in using Romanian AI solution to counter GPS jamming

Storm Shadow AI (SSAI), an advanced artificial intelligence solution developed by Romanian software development company OVES Enterprise, has caught the interest of major global weapons manufacturers, which would want to use it to counter the jamming of GPS systems that affect modern military equipment in operational theaters. The SSAI solution can be integrated into various platforms, from drones and missiles to other tactical equipment.

Storm Shadow AI is capable of learning in record time to make rapid and precise decisions in critical scenarios for any type of vehicle operated without human intervention, the company said.

“We are currently in advanced discussions with missile manufacturers who want to integrate Storm Shadow AI into their weaponry. This will allow the missiles to autonomously find and destroy targets using visual recognition and other advanced identification methods, unaffected by electronic jamming. Thus, SSAI provides an additional level of safety and efficiency, making it a viable and attractive solution for governments and defense companies worldwide,” stated Mihai Filip, CEO of OVES Enterprise.

He explained that modern equipment, such as HIMARS and JDAM, which heavily rely on GPS, are often ineffective in electronic warfare environments.

“In this context, SSAI proves to be an innovative solution that can offer precise targeting and striking capabilities at a low cost. Additionally, integrating this solution ensures that military equipment remains operational and efficient, even in the most challenging jamming conditions,” Filip said.

Storm Shadow AI can be used to enhance the capabilities of military devices through visual, thermal, and radio recognition, eliminating the dependence on GPS. This means that SSAI can operate autonomously, regardless of electronic jamming, ensuring superior precision and efficiency, the company said. The advanced technology allows for the identification and neutralization of targets independently, without human intervention, which is essential in critical scenarios.

Moreover, in addition to military applications, SSAI can be used in other fields as well, such as emergency interventions or autonomous deliveries of essential materials to critical locations, such as hospitals.

OVES Enterprise is a Romanian software development company and drone manufacturer established in 2015 in Cluj-Napoca. Starting 2019, its strategy included offering more complex software development services for projects in the automotive, eCommerce, fintech, telecom, international governmental institutions, and more. Last year, it expanded its activity with a new business line focused on drone production.

Currently, more than half of the company’s turnover is generated by projects outside Romania, integrating new technologies from the fields of artificial intelligence and big data. For this year, OVES Enterprise plans to keep the investment pace, ensuring a budget of EUR 2.5 million for the development of its own products and for the continued international expansion, focusing on Software as a Service, Space and Defense, and Cybersecurity domains.

OVES Enterprise currently employs over 200 people and has offices in Romania, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the US, and Norway.

(Photo source: the company)