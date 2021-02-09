Belgian group WDP develops EUR 10 mln warehouses for FedEx in central RO

Belgian logistics space developer WDP is building a 2,200 sqm warehouse for the courier company FedEx in Cluj county, central Romania.

"The investment amounts to EUR 10 mln, and FedEx will rent the space for ten years. Delivery should take place in the third quarter of 2021," according to the latest WDP financial report.

In 2015, the American courier company FedEx bought the Dutch group TNT for EUR 4.4 billion and thus entered the Romanian market. FedEx already operates several logistics spaces in Romania.

The new project that WDP is developing comes in the context in which the courier industry has been among the most active in the last year. In 2020, the local courier market approached a value of about RON 4.85 billion (EUR 1 bln), according to estimates of Ziarul Financiar daily.

(Photo: Pixabay)

