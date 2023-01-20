EUR 200 mln project to bring water to 14,000 residents in western Romania

The water and sewage networks in 14 villages of Caras Severin county, western Romania, will be developed under a EUR 200 mln financing extended by the European Commission under the large infrastructure operational program (LIOP), representatives of the Ministry of European Investments and Projects (MIPE) and local administration announced on January 19.

Over 14,000 residents of the villages will gain access to the water network and 8,000 to the sewage system.

Following the implementation of the project, the rate of access to the public water supply service will increase from 93% to 100%, and the rate of access to sewage and treatment services will rise from 94% to 100%.

So far, for the projects carried out under the Large Infrastructure Operational Program (LIOP), the European Commission has disbursed Romania EUR 5.83 bln (EUR 7.13 bln including the pre-financing), out of the total of EUR 6.83 bln amount for which Romania sent invoices.

According to MIPE, in 2022, 13 water/wastewater infrastructure development projects were approved with a total cumulative value of approximately EUR 2 bln and an eligible value of roughly EUR 1.5 bln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Investitiilor si Proiectelor Europene)