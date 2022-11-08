Social

13 Bucharest hospitals to be fitted with water treatment systems

08 November 2022
More than a dozen hospitals in Bucharest will be fitted with their own water treatment systems, according to mayor Nicusor Dan.

The hospitals in question are Burghele, Cantacuzino, Carol Davila, Colentina, Colțea, Gomoiu, Malaxa, Obregia, Panait Sârbu, St. Luca, St. Ștefan, Stoia and Theodorescu. At the moment, the hospitals do not have any means to filter water. Instead, their wastewater is released into the capital’s sewage system.

“The water treatment systems will contribute to the protection of people’s health, will help the environment, and reduce pollution,” said mayor Nicusor Dan, cited by G4Media.

The project for the development of water treatment systems was approved during the last meeting of the Bucharest general council.

Hospital wastewater is typically characterized by the presence of various emerging contaminants, such as pharmaceutically active compounds, microorganisms including antibiotic-resistant bacteria, antibiotic-resistant genes, and persistent viruses, according to one study. It is also less biodegradable than municipal wastewater, which makes it more difficult to treat in conventional water treatment systems.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LCVA | Dreamstime.com)

1

