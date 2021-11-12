Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/12/2021 - 08:07
Business

Nominal wage rise in Romania, fully offset by inflation in September

12 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The rising inflation has gradually eroded the rise of the nominal wages in Romania during the second and third quarters of 2021, and the annual rise of the consumer prices (driven up by energy goods) already surpassed that of nominal wages, as of September - when the real wages thus posted negative annual dynamics.

Higher inflation will keep eroding the nominal wage gains in the coming quarters, putting pressure on the wages and thus on the labour cost. Particularly in the context of a tight labour market, this will generate second-round inflationary effects.

The average net wage increased to RON 3,517 (EUR 711) in September - when it was 5.8% larger than a year ago, in September 2020. The annual increase thus eased from 6.5% YoY in August, and it was slower than the annual rise of prices (consumer price inflation).

With the inflation reaching 6.3% YoY in September, the real rise of wages dropped in the negative area (-0.4% YoY) for the first time since early 2013 - not counting the 0.5% YoY decline in April 2020 when the wages dropped temporarily during the pandemic. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 11:10
02 November 2021
RI +
Romania-Insider Monthly Wrap-up for October: A ship without a captain in the middle of the storm
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/12/2021 - 08:07
Business

Nominal wage rise in Romania, fully offset by inflation in September

12 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The rising inflation has gradually eroded the rise of the nominal wages in Romania during the second and third quarters of 2021, and the annual rise of the consumer prices (driven up by energy goods) already surpassed that of nominal wages, as of September - when the real wages thus posted negative annual dynamics.

Higher inflation will keep eroding the nominal wage gains in the coming quarters, putting pressure on the wages and thus on the labour cost. Particularly in the context of a tight labour market, this will generate second-round inflationary effects.

The average net wage increased to RON 3,517 (EUR 711) in September - when it was 5.8% larger than a year ago, in September 2020. The annual increase thus eased from 6.5% YoY in August, and it was slower than the annual rise of prices (consumer price inflation).

With the inflation reaching 6.3% YoY in September, the real rise of wages dropped in the negative area (-0.4% YoY) for the first time since early 2013 - not counting the 0.5% YoY decline in April 2020 when the wages dropped temporarily during the pandemic. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 11:10
02 November 2021
RI +
Romania-Insider Monthly Wrap-up for October: A ship without a captain in the middle of the storm
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange